WOODSTOCK, Vt. — Vermont State Police said the suspect in a deadly shooting in Woodstock was found dead late Tuesday night in the house where the fatal shooting happened. Jay Wilson was found deceased inside a house at 13 Slayton Terrace. Authorities believe he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They said he was found while members of the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit were searching the house, room by room, following an hourslong effort to persuade Wilson to come out of the house. Police believe Wilson had been in the house since early Tuesday afternoon, but his whereabouts were unconfirmed until a search of the home was completed. No one else was inside, police said.

WOODSTOCK, VT ・ 9 HOURS AGO