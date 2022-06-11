ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Low inventory is warping the new and used car markets, and it’s starting to drive up inflation

By Tristan Bove
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27XgyV_0g7ggMM100

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Buying a car over the past year has been a wild experience.

A shortage of semiconductors for vehicles since last year and persistent supply chain issues has severely curtailed the number of new cars available. And even with $5 per gallon for gas (or more), demand for cars is far greater than the supply, sending prices soaring.

“The chip shortage is still kind of the central piece that's driving supply down for new vehicles,” Nick Woolard, senior director of business analytics at TrueCar, an auto pricing and information website, told Fortune. “As the supply has gone down, we've seen prices go up for new vehicles, and that trend is continuing.”

The cost of a new car has now risen 12.6% since last year, hitting a national average of $47,148 in May.

“There's just so much pent-up demand and the supply crunch kind of keeps moving forward,” Woolard said.

Surging car prices have become a key contributor to the country’s rising inflation. The latest Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation in the U.S., found that prices for all goods have increased an average of 8.6% over the past year, and new vehicles and used cars were a big contributor to the rise.

According to the latest CPI, new vehicle prices rose 1% in May compared to April, while used car prices rose 1.8% over the same period.

Warped demand

The high prices are starting to push some buyers out of the market.

“Since [car] prices are so high, and because everything around us is so expensive, namely gas prices and cost of living, it feels like there are people that are just going to sit out of the car market at this point in time. They're not getting the exact vehicle they want, because inventory is so limited,” Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds, a car value appraisal and information site, told Fortune.

“We're starting to definitely see the consumer-side backlash of all of these high prices,” she added.

For months, several major automakers have posted steady declines in U.S. car sales. Ford’s sales in May dropped 4.4% versus last year, while foreign-made cars fared even worse. Hyundai sales fell 30%, Honda sold 57.3% fewer cars, and Mazda reported sales that were 63.7% lower than last year.

While Americans have reduced their spending overall during the past few months due to inflation, when it comes to cars, it all comes down to supply.

“The bigger impact on vehicle prices is not so much inflation as it is scarcity,” Aaron Bragman, Detroit bureau chief at online automotive marketplace Cars.com, told Fortune. “There simply aren't enough vehicles to meet demand and that's starting to impact sales.”

‘It’s a weird situation’

Prospective car buyers are also postponing buying a car because one major cost-saving measure is no longer such a deal: used cars.

New and used car prices are inextricably linked. A shortage in new vehicle supplies immediately drives up demand for used ones, creating a shortage there too. Prices for used cars were already rising earlier this year, and the market has only become more warped since then.

Used car and truck prices have risen 16% over the past year, and 50% more than before the pandemic. In many cases, a used car is even more expensive than a new one of the same model.

“It’s a weird situation,” Bragman said. “We hear from people who bought a used vehicle three or four years ago and actually sold it for more than they bought it for just last year.”

The distorted market is also changing how many consumers buy cars. During the pandemic, online and at-home car shopping threatened to make dealerships and showrooms obsolete. Now, many car dealerships are suffering from low inventories.

“There’s some evidence saying that vehicles rarely even hit the dealer lots anymore. They're sold before they even get off the truck,” Bragman said. “It's not even so much about wanting to get the exact vehicle you want anymore, it's more about just wanting to get a vehicle period.”

Comments / 2

Related
Fortune

Experts warn never put this on your résumé—regardless of what job you’re applying for

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s hard to find a workplace norm the pandemic hasn’t upended. It’s increasingly rare for white-collar workers to go into the office five days a week. The definition of “workwear” is up for debate. Job-hopping no longer sets off alarm bells. And, as of right now, it’s decidedly a job seeker’s market.
RETAIL
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Us Inflation#New Cars#Vehicles#Fortune Features
Mashed

The Food That's Seen The Greatest Price Increase From Inflation

It's no secret that inflation has impacted every industry from fuel to furniture, but one place where U.S. consumers are really feeling its day-to-day effects is at the supermarket checkout. In January, grocery prices in the U.S. reached a record-breaking high with the overall price of food costing 6.5% more than it was the previous year, marking the highest rate of inflation since the 1980s.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Here's how soon prices could go down again, according to experts

It's no secret that everything from groceries and gas, to airline tickets and rent is more expensive than it used to be, and many Americans are left wondering when prices will go back to "normal." The short answer is that it largely relies on a variety of factors influencing today's...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
CARS
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Fortune

Fortune

142K+
Followers
7K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy