Ross County, OH

Ohio Elks Gives Grant and Scholarship to Ross County Pioneer School

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ross County Pioneer School has been awarded a $49-hundred grant from the Ohio Elks Association’s Cerebral Palsy Fund. The...

WHIZ

New Wildlife Officer in Morgan County

Morgan County has a new Ohio Wildlife Officer according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Ben Smith is a 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy. He previously served in Brown County and as an at-large officer in southeast Ohio. Originally from Perry County, Officer Smith...
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Zanesville Considering Fee Changes for Park Rentals

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville City Council is reviewing fees for renting city park facilities. The fees are based on resident or not resident rentals and apply to individual facilities within a park like a gazebo or shelter house. Fees start at $50.00 for a 4-hour rental for residents...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WSAZ

Portsmouth becomes backdrop for documentary

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - When an Army Intelligence Officer returned to his hometown of Portsmouth in 2007, he saw the devastation caused by the opioid epidemic. After serving two tours in Iraq, he brought those skills home and put them to use. Dale King has been trying to find ways...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Coroner’s office locates family of woman who died

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond posted on social media Monday night that the family of a deceased woman who was living in Ashland has been found. Hammond extended his thanks to those who helped find the next of kin for Mary Noellen Summer, who was originally from the Columbus, Ohio area.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
Travel Maven

10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Black bear spotted traveling between eastern Ohio counties

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A black bear was seen traveling through residential areas of two Ohio counties this week. According to officials at the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the black bear was spotted traveling from northern Guernsey County, Ohio, into northern Noble County, Ohio. Officials said there are black...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Power outages across area

AEP Ohio reports that many customers impacted by widespread power outages may not have their electricity restored until late tomorrow or even early Friday. Locally, there are still some 2000 customers who are without power, mostly across southern Ross County and into Pike County. The energy company blames the situation on a combination of Monday night's storms and a system overload due to the extreme heat. Company officials report that power to those in Chillicothe affected should be back no later than noon Friday, and Hillsboro by the end of the day today. AEP says they've been forced to intentionally take some customers offline to protect the system and reduce the risk of longer widespread outages. For the latest updates, click on this link: AEPOhio.com/OutageMap.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Chillicothe Pool closed today

THE CHILLICOTHE POOL WILL BE CLOSED TODAY, JUNE 14TH, due to electrical issues caused by last night's weather. AEP is working hard to get power back up in many areas!
CHILLICOTHE, OH
columbusfreepress.com

City to bulldoze South Side tent camp Tuesday morning

Hundreds of Columbus residents who have been living in tents and other makeshift shelters – community members who cannot afford traditional housing – have been evicted by the City of Columbus. More evictions of tent camps utilizing bulldozers are in the works, including the encampment at Heer Park scheduled for this Tuesday morning where anywhere from 60 to 100 community members reside.
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

The Most Historic Ohio Restaurants

While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

UPDATE: Thousands in Knox County without power after late-night storm

MOUNT VERNON -- Thousands in Knox County woke up without electricity Tuesday, following an overnight storm that ravaged north central Ohio with high winds and torrential rainfall. Numbers from Knox County's four main electrical providers – AEP, The Energy Cooperative, Ohio Edison (FirstEnergy) and Consolidated Electric Co-Op – indicate more...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Burglar gets away with cash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Western Avenue after a resident said their home had been burglarized. The caller told police that they had left the house earlier in the day. When they returned home around 7:30 p.m., they discovered a broken window.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wnewsj.com

Last Scioto County STAR escapee now in Clinton County Jail

WILMINGTON —The Wilmington man who escaped from a community-based correctional facility in southern Ohio on June 4 is now in the Clinton County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office announced. Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, who was booked into the jail on Saturday, is the last of five inmates that left...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why a Columbus mall is now marked ‘public nuisance’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A court order now marks Eastland Mall as a public nuisance, citing outstanding health and safety code violations, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. The order comes after the City of Columbus filed a case in Franklin County Municipal Court against Eastland Mall Holdings, LLC in April 2021. The city […]
COLUMBUS, OH
SCDNReports

Small Ohio Town Unites to Mourn Tot Lost to Gun Violence

Small Ohio Town Mourns Tot Lost to Gun ViolenceSCDN Graphics Department. An impromptu memorial was set up at Mound Park in the wake of the tragedy that occurred late Sunday night. The citizens that set it up said they wanted to show the family how much love and concern they have for them.
OHIO STATE
columbusmonthly.com

Central Ohio Hot Dogs that Are Worth the Drive

When West Virginia native Kim Oxley moved to the Buckeye Lake area, she could not find a hot dog as good as what she grew up with in West Virginia. “I went to Skyline and was like, ‘What is this?’” she recalls. She missed the wares of West Virginia’s Hometown Hot Dogs, so she decided to open up her own location of the franchise. And it’s been a staple of the community for nearly 25 years.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly weeds: What they are and why you must destroy them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deadly weeds like poison hemlock and wild parsnip aren’t simply noxious and dangerous; Ohio laws say they must be destroyed. Some weeds are so toxic that they can injure people and livestock as well as damage farmers’ crops. The Ohio Department of Agriculture designates about 25 plants as prohibited noxious weeds. […]
OHIO STATE

