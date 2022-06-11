Brownsburg woman faces charges for numerous dead animals found at her homes

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A Brownsburg woman faces numerous charges of child neglect and animal cruelty. The crimes span two counties, and involved numerous dead animals on her property.

The incidents began in Brooklyn, Indiana last year. A neighbor tells this station she called police after spotting a dead dog in a bag on the property. Court documents say when police showed up they found four dead dogs, two dead ducks, and two dead chickens. There were numerous other animals clinging to life. A former neighbor found one of her puppies that escaped. She asked us to keep her identity a secret. She says 32-year-old Jennifer Lair stalked her family trying to get back the dog.

“It was covered in blood, fleas, and its ribs were sticking out. It clearly looked very malnourished,” says the person who found the dog, and then went to social media to try to find the owner, “When we started getting some bad messages we kind of knew this was not a returnable puppy.”

Lair lived at the home with her 8-year-old son. She faces one charge of child neglect, and seven charges of animal cruelty from the situation in Morgan County. While on probation, she moved to Brownsburg in February. During a residence check in mid-May, Brownsburg Police along with Hendricks and Morgan County Animal Services, found a dead dog at the home. Six days later, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office found Lair’s car. Inside was a dead dog in a cage. Court documents say law enforcement could smell the decaying body for 20 to 30 yards.

“I heard that this is in Hendricks County,” says the person who found her puppy, “I hope she faces the same charges that she did in Morgan County.”

Lair now faces another two charges of child neglect, and two charges of animal cruelty.

