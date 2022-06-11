Marlins’ Jesus Aguilar hits big personal milestone with multi-homer game vs Astros

It became a subplot in the grand scheme of the Miami Marlins’ 7-4 win over the Houston Astros on Friday, but the moment wasn’t lost on Jesus Aguilar.

When he lofted a Luis Garcia fastball near the heart of the plate over the wall in left-center field at Minute Maid Park in the first inning, Aguilar knew the personal milestone he had just accomplished.

One hundred career home runs.

Aguilar is the 34th Venezuelan-born player to hit the century mark in home runs.

“Nobody thought I was going to play in MLB,” Aguilar said, “so being one of those Venezuelans to have 100 home runs means a lot to me and my family.”

But why stop at one hundred?

Four innings later, Aguilar hit his second home run of the night, this one a 432-foot shot off Astros reliever Phil Maton to push Miami’s lead to 6-1. It was his eighth career multi-home run game and his first of the season. Aguilar’s last home run prior to Friday came on May 27.

Of his 101 home runs, 38 have come in his 235 games with the Marlins. He had 59 with the Milwaukee Brewers and four with the Tampa Bay Rays.

It’s the latest step in the right direction offensively for Aguilar. He has hits in seven of his past nine games, with five of his nine hits in that stretch going for extra bases, and is tied for third on the team with 27 RBI.

“Agui did great,” said second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., who also hit two home runs on Friday. “He swung the bat really well. I’m proud of him. He’s back on his stuff now, so I feel like we’re gonna keep on going.”

Together, Aguilar and Chisholm gave the Marlins enough offense to win their fourth consecutive game, their second-longest win streak of the season.

“We’re playing good baseball,” Aguilar said. “We’re starting this streak, doing the right things that we have to do.”

