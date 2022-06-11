ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

2 people critically injured after a single-vehicle crash in Oxnard (Oxnard, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0g7gdrNp00
2 people critically injured after a single-vehicle crash in Oxnard (Oxnard, CA)Nationwide Report

Two people received critical injuries after a crash Thursday afternoon in Oxnard. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at about 4:50 p.m. on Pleasant Valley Road and Longfellow Way [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0g7gdrNp00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Valencia (Santa Clarita, CA)

1 person injured after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Valencia (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. One person received injuries after a vehicle slammed into a pole Monday in Valencia. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area near McBean Parkway and Del Monte Drive at 11:11 a.m. after receiving reports of a traffic collision [...]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Nationwide Report

20-year-old Michellie Gonzalez and Jennyfer Flores died after a suspected street takeover crash in Compton (Compton, CA)

20-year-old Michellie Gonzalez and Jennyfer Flores died after a suspected street takeover crash in Compton (Compton, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 20-year-old Michellie Gonzalez, from Cudahy, and 18-year-old Jennyfer Flores, of Long Beach, as the victims who were killed after a suspected street takeover crash Sunday in Compton. As per the initial information, the deadly car crash was reported at the intersection of North Wilmington Avenue and West Stockwell Street at about 11:42 p.m. [...]
COMPTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Oxnard, CA
State
California State
Oxnard, CA
Accidents
Oxnard, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrest group of suspects after catalytic converter theft, car chase

A group of four people who were suspected of a catalytic converter theft in Goleta was arrested late Monday night after leading officers in a car pursuit that ended in Ventura The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrest group of suspects after catalytic converter theft, car chase appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#California Accident News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KGET

Highway 178 is now open, after a fatal crash

Update: As of 3:29 p.m. highway 178 is now open and traffic is flowing both ways, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Page. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There has been fatal traffic collision on highway 178 at the mouth of the canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision led to both lanes being […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed, 3 Ejected in Montclair Violent Crash

Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed, and three others were ejected from a vehicle that was torn apart in a violent crash on Sunday, June 12, in the city of Montclair. Authorities responded to a vehicle over the embankment on the Eastbound 10 Freeway just west of...
MONTCLAIR, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy