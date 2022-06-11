ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Raiders Sign Final Draftee Defensive Tackle Neil Farrell Jr.

By Jairo Alvarado
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TEifE_0g7gcjbS00

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed their entire 2022 draft class.

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr.

Huge news for the Silver and Black as they completed the signing of their entire 2022 NFL Draft class.

Farrell Jr. became the Raiders' sixth and final draftee to officially sign with the team.

The signing was announced on Friday, the same day the Raiders extended wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to a two-year deal worth $32 million.

Per the Raiders:

Farrell Jr., a 6-foot-4, 330-pound defensive tackle from LSU, was selected with the 126th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A five-year letterman at LSU, Farrell Jr. appeared in 51 career games with 21 starts, totaling 143 tackles, 22.5 tackles for losses, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. As a graduate senior in 2021, he earned First-Team Defense All-American honors from Pro Football Focus after recording 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles for losses and two sacks.

A native of Mobile, Ala., Farrell Jr. attended Murphy High School where he was a four-star recruit and rated as the No. 1 defensive tackle in the state of Alabama by Scout.com. He was a two-time All-Coastal Alabama First Team Defense selection, while also being selected to the 2015 and 2016 Class 7A First Team Defense All-State football teams by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

As he starts his NFL career, he will heavily depend on the veterans on the team, Johnathan Hankins and Kendal Vickers, to get accustomed to the league.

The rookie, along with the Raiders' fifth-round selection, defensive tackle Matthew Butler , will be learning and competing for playing time in the upcoming season.

They join an interior defensive group that has been revamped with plenty of notable acquisitions this offseason, including the signings of Andrew Billings and Bilal Nichols .

The Raiders have been busy signing and extending a few of thier players during mandatory training camps.

As mentioned before, the Raiders extended Renfrow to a multi-year deal and last Wednesday, they came to terms with fourth-round running back Zamir White.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst says Odell Beckham Jr. would 'explode' if signed by Patriots

Speculation about Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots has been around for years. And that speculation wasn’t farfetched, as Beckham admitted he was “very” close to signing with the organization. The 29-year-old considered signing with New England last season after a fallout with the Cleveland Browns, but he chose the Los Angeles Rams and ended up winning a Super Bowl.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles WR nearly sets world record in track event

The Philadelphia Eagles have quite the athlete on their hands judging by Devon Allen’s performance at Sunday’s NYC Grand Prix. Allen, a two-time Olympian already, participated in the 110m hurdles on Sunday and won the event with the third-fastest time ever. Allen ran the race in 12.84 seconds, just shy of the world record of 12.80.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Alabama State
City
Paradise, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Butler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Lsu#First Team Defense#Pro Football Focus#Murphy High School#Scout Com
Page Six

Tom Brady trying to spend more time with family during NFL off season

Tom Brady admitted he needs to be “better” about balancing his NFL career and spending time with his family. “[During] the off season, my family’s got a lot of time. I’ve enjoyed that,” the Buccaneers quarterback told Us Weekly on Wednesday. “I can still do a better job of that. It’s just constantly trying to be a little bit better each day.” Addressing his six-week retirement earlier this year, Brady — who shares two children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 9, with wife Gisele Bündchen and has 14-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynhan — said every decision “comes at a cost.” “I just...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy