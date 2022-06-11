Report: Manchester United Enviously Send Warning To Liverpool After Being Beat To Darwin Nunez Transfer

Liverpool have beaten bitter rivals Manchester United to the signing of Benfica's Darwin Nunez, something that hasn't gone down well in the red half of Manchester.

How times have changed. Twenty years ago, Liverpool's arch-rivals Manchester United were the pinnacle of English football, a place where most players in the world hope to play at.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

However, The Reds have risen back to the top, to the detriment of their rivals. Not only do we see the difference on the pitch, but are now to start seeing off. When it comes to the transfer window, it is Liverpool that have the upper hand when it comes to convincing players there way.

We have seen this in recent days with Benfica forward Darwin Nunez. Manchester United were on course to bring the Uruguayan to Old Trafford. That was until Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment staff came in.

When the German came knocking, Nunez had only one thing in mind and that's Anfield. The clinical striker has almost completed his move to the Merseyside club after rejecting Erik Ten Hag's advances.

According to The Mirror , Manchester United have warned Liverpool over the amount they have spent to bring Nunez to England. The reported fee is 80m Euros with 20m Euros in add-ons.

In what seems a message of bitterness with a side of salt, The Red Devils believe their rivals have paid over the cost for their number one target. Manchester United will soon find out if they are right or not when they come up against Liverpool in a pre-season friendly.

