WEATHER TO WATCH: Showers, storms on Sunday for New York City

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says it will be a rain Sunday in New York City.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers and t-storms likely after 10 a.m. A brief break during the early evening before a few more showers late evening/overnight. Clearing by 6 p.m. Highs around 73. Lows down to 66.

MONDAY: Turning mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs up to 85. Lows near 67.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. As of now, a storm system stays just to our south. Highs near 81. Lows around 66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 83. Lows near 67.

THURSDAY: A chance of late-day showers/storms. Highs around 83. Lows to 69.

FRIDAY: A chance of afternoon storms with a cold front. Highs near 88. Lows down to 71.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs around 85. Lows down to 66.