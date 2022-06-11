ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER TO WATCH: Showers, storms on Sunday for New York City

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says it will be a rain Sunday in New York City.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers and t-storms likely after 10 a.m. A brief break during the early evening before a few more showers late evening/overnight. Clearing by 6 p.m. Highs around 73. Lows down to 66.

MONDAY: Turning mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs up to 85. Lows near 67.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. As of now, a storm system stays just to our south. Highs near 81. Lows around 66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 83. Lows near 67.

THURSDAY: A chance of late-day showers/storms. Highs around 83. Lows to 69.

FRIDAY: A chance of afternoon storms with a cold front. Highs near 88. Lows down to 71.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs around 85. Lows down to 66.

Sunny and warm Monday for New York City

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says there will be a warm up for Monday and the rest of the workweek. MONDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs up to 86. Lows down to 67. TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower possible early, most stays south. Staying warm. Highs near...
