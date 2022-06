“Take me out to the ball game, take me out to the crowd!” Tonight, the Bowie Baysox take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies starting at 6:45pm. Also happening, a Special Guest will make an appearance: Former Baysox & Orioles Outfielder LARRY BIGBIE will be at the game to meet, sign autographs and take pictures with fans! The Meet & Greet session will begin at approximately 6:45 pm and run until approximately 7:45 pm.

BOWIE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO