Royersford, PA

Troopers Cite Royersford Man After 422 West Accident

By Joe Zlomek
sanatogapost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMERICK PA – A 53-year-old Shillington woman was injured, and a 57-year-old Royersford man received a traffic citation from Pennsylvania State Police at the Troop K Barracks, following a two-vehicle accident Thursday (June...

sanatogapost.com

Comments / 3

 

