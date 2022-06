BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tonight will stay warm and humid under a mostly clear sky with rain chances next to none. A Heat Advisory is in effect now until 7 p.m. Tuesday. When you combine highs in the 90s and high humidity levels, it could feel hotter than 105°F for several hours each afternoon. With high heat values, you’ll want to take several breaks and stay hydrated if you are required to work outside.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO