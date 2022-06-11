Spurs Ideal Trade Suitor for Raptors' OG Anunoby?

One former NBA executive sees the San Antonio Spurs as the best potential trade suitor for Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby.

The San Antonio Spurs have established a solid group to build around with players like Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson , and Devin Vassell as core pieces. With the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft , they could add another member to that group.

OG Anunoby has become a trending name to watch in NBA trade rumors and the Spurs have factored into the situation to an extent. There's been increased reporting about the dissatisfaction some key Toronto Raptors have with their current roles with Anunoby being the featured name .

Given the frontcourt logjam Toronto has between Anunoby, Pascal Siakam , and Scottie Barnes, there's a case to be made that it's time to execute a trade. With the way the situation seems to be trending, the solution could involve Anunoby being moved.

One former league executive told NBA Analysis Network that an ideal trade suitor for Anunoby would be the Spurs. He has the strength to slot in at the four and would find a solid amount of shots within the offense not playing next to a superstar.

“If role is a concern for OG Anunoby as it sounds like it is, the Spurs may be his best bet. They don’t have a superstar taking a ton of shots and they could use a stronger wing to play the four next to Keldon Johnson.”

Anunoby , 24, is coming off a season with averages of 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 steals. He is set to enter the second year of a four-year, $72 million contract and will earn $17.4 million during the upcoming season.

It's already well established that Anunoby is a high-impact, versatile defender. He'd fit in nicely in a unit that features Murray at the point of attack with the rest of the solid defensive players the unit boasts.

The Spurs would need to bet that Anunoby could make a Jerami Grant -type leap by landing with a team where he can fill a larger role in the offense. When considering how he'd fit perfectly with Murray's timeline and is signed to a strong valued contract, it could be a calculated risk to take.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs