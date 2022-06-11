ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Dirty Dancing,' over 34 years later

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEGyL_0g7gao5V00
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

  • "Dirty Dancing" was released in theaters on August 21, 1987.
  • The romance film became a classic and made Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze bigger stars.
  • Here's a look at what the cast is up to today.
Jennifer Grey played Francis "Baby" Houseman in "Dirty Dancing."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QsQ7R_0g7gao5V00
Jennifer Grey in "Dirty Dancing."

Lionsgate

Jennifer Grey played Francis "Baby" Houseman in the 1987 hit "Dirty Dancing." Baby is on vacation at Kellerman's Mountain House with her family during the summer of 1963 and has plans to join the Peace Corps.

She offers to join a dance competition when instructor Johnny Castle's (Patrick Swayze) partner has to drop out. Thus begins the love story of her lifetime, much to her father's dismay.

Grey has found success on TV.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttiAq_0g7gao5V00
Jennifer Grey on "The View."

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

After "Dirty Dancing," Grey went on to appear in many TV movies. In 1995, she played a character named Mindy on an episode of "Friends" called "The One with the Evil Orthodontist. "

More recently, she won "Dancing with the Stars" season 11 in 2010 with her partner Derek Hough. She also played Judy Rosen on the Amazon Prime dramedy series "Red Oaks" from 2014 to 2017.

Grey had an arc on Season 15 of "Grey's Anatomy." She played Carol Dickinson, the birth grandmother of Owen's adopted son, Leo.

But Grey recently told the Chicago Tribune that she had "stopped" acting for a very long time because her anxiety about it was so bad "it just wasn't worth it anymore."

In 2022, the dancer and actor released a memoir titled "Out of the Corner," in which she shared behind-the-scenes details of filming "Dirty Dancing," the nose job that almost ruined her career, and past engagements to actors Matthew Broderick and Johnny Depp .

Grey will also reprise her role as Baby in the recently announced "Dirty Dancing" sequel .

Patrick Swayze played dance instructor Johnny Castle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4Ef1_0g7gao5V00
Patrick Swayze in "Dirty Dancing."

Lionsgate

Swayze played Johnny Castle in the romantic hit. He's a dance instructor at Kellerman's who works multiple jobs in the summer to make ends meet. One of his jobs is threatened when his dance partner falls ill.

Swayze had a successful movie career before his death in 2009.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vx2tt_0g7gao5V00
Patrick Swayze attends Stand Up To Cancer in 2008.

Getty Images/Getty Images

After capturing our hearts as Johnny in "Dirty Dancing," Swayze went on to star in several other movies that would later be considered box office hits or classics in their own right.

He was in 1990's "Ghost" opposite Demi Moore and the 1995 cult classic "To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar" with Wesley Snipes, John Leguizamo, and Stockard Channing.

His final roles included playing Charles Barker in A&E's "The Beast" in 2009 and the drama "Powder Blue" released that same year.

As reported by ABC , Swayze was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer in 2008 and died in September 2009 .

Cynthia Rhodes played a dancer named Penny.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDOEE_0g7gao5V00
Cynthia Rhodes as Penny.

Lionsgate

Cynthia Rhodes played Penny, Johnny's dance partner who needed an abortion after an accidental pregnancy. The only date she could get one was on the night of her performance with Johnny at the Sheldrake Hotel.

Rhodes quit acting to raise a family soon after "Dirty Dancing."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gHO96_0g7gao5V00
Cynthia Rhodes and Richard Marx in 2002.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Rhodes married her longtime love, singer Richard Marx, in 1989. Per E! News , she quit acting (aside from the 1991 movie "Curse of the Crystal Eye") to raise their three sons Brandon, Lucas, and Jesse in the Chicago area. Marx and Rhodes announced their divorce in 2014.

The actor is also known for playing John Travolta's love interest Jackie in 1983's sequel to "Saturday Night Fever" called "Staying Alive."

Jerry Orbach played Baby's dad, Dr. Jake Houseman.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMtwT_0g7gao5V00
Jerry Orbach.

Lionsgate

Jerry Orbach played Baby's dad, Dr. Jake Houseman. He cared for Penny after her abortion, done off-screen on a kitchen table with a rusty knife, made her sick.

Dr. Houseman is dedicated to his daughters and patients, but he didn't trust Johnny Castle and he made his feelings known.

Orbach, who died in 2004, was known for his roles on "Law & Order" and in "Beauty and the Beast."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ST5Tz_0g7gao5V00
Jerry Orbach.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Orbach voiced Lumiere, everyone's favorite candelabra in Disney's 1991 classic "Beauty and the Beast."

On TV, he played Detective Lennie Briscoe on "Law & Order" from 1991 to 2004. Orbach died of prostate cancer in 2004 at the age of 69, People reported .

Neal Jones played Johnny's cousin Billy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OBn5j_0g7gao5V00
Neal Jones as Billy Kostecki.

Lionsgate

Neal Jones played Johnny's cousin Billy Kostecki in the romantic hit. He got Johnny the job at Kellerman's and is loyal to the people his cousin cares about. He took Penny to get her abortion but said afterward he couldn't get in the room to save her from unsafe conditions.

Sidekick isn't an easy role, but Billy was a worthy one.

Jones continued acting in the years since "Dirty Dancing."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZH7M_0g7gao5V00
"Dirty Dancing."

Lionsgate

Neal Jones has had a robust career in Hollywood since Billy and Baby carried watermelon to the secret dance floor in "Dirty Dancing" in 1987.

He's been in movies like 1997's "G.I. Jane" and had a role on a 1999 episode of the original "Sex and the City." Jones also had a part in another HBO hit, "The Sopranos" in 2001.

He also has had several roles in "Law & Order" between 1991 and 2009. His last credit on IMDb is from 2011 . He played Pachenko in a short film called "Carbone: Breaking Point."

Jane Brucker played Baby's sister.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boXaz_0g7gao5V00
"Dirty Dancing."

Lionsgate

Jane Brucker played Baby's sister, Lisa Houseman. She dated a Kellerman's waiter throughout much of the film.

Brucker reunited with Grey.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNxWQ_0g7gao5V00
Jane Brucker.

Lionsgate

Jane Brucker reunited with Grey on-screen for the 1989 film"Bloodhounds of Broadway," which also starred Madonna and Matt Dillon.

In 2005, she appeared alongside the late Luke Perry and Haylie Duff in "Dishdogz."

According to Us Weekly , she married Raul Vega in 2001 and they have two daughters named Sally and Rachel.

Max Cantor played waiter Robbie Gould.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWP6W_0g7gao5V00
Max Cantor in "Dirty Dancing."

Lionsgate

Max Cantor played Robbie Gould in "Dirty Dancing." He got Penny pregnant and refused to help pay for her abortion. He was also dating Baby's sister Lisa.

Cantor switched careers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bk5j6_0g7gao5V00
Max Cantor.

Lionsgate

Cantor decided to leave acting behind to become a journalist soon after "Dirty Dancing" was released. He died of a drug overdose in 1991 at the age of 32.

Kelly Bishop played Baby's mother.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11PpxV_0g7gao5V00
Kelly Bishop.

Lionsgate

Kelly Bishop played Baby and Lisa's mother Marjorie Houseman. By the end of the film, she was one of Johnny and Baby's biggest supporters.

Bishop became a TV icon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pveh0_0g7gao5V00
Bishop in 2020.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Bishop has arguably one of the most recognizable faces on this list. After appearing in "Dirty Dancing," she earned her place in TV and Stars Hollow history as the matriarch of the Gilmore family, Emily Gilmore, on "Gilmore Girls."

The show ran on The WB and The CW from 2000 to 2007. Bishop continued to work with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino on the ABC family show "Bunheads" in 2012. She most recently appeared on Sherman-Palladino's latest hit, Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Neil Kellerman lusted after Baby.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40RriX_0g7gao5V00
Lonny Price as Neil Kellerman.

Lionsgate

Neil had an unrequited crush on Baby. His grandfather owned the resort.

Price shifted to directing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4300wo_0g7gao5V00
Price in 2019.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Price became a director after "Dirty Dancing." He has directed episodes of hit shows like "Desperate Housewives" and "2 Broke Girls."

He also directed theater, including productions of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Sunset Boulevard" and Stephen Sondheim's "Sweeney Todd."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Sharon Osbourne gives update on Ozzy after his ‘life-altering’ surgery

Sharon Osbourne is keeping fans updated on Ozzy Osbourne’s health after he underwent a “life-altering” surgery on Monday. “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.” A family source previously told Page Six that there would be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, with a nurse likely to be brought into the home during Ozzy’s recovery.  “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Orbach
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Cynthia Rhodes
Person
Jennifer Grey
Person
Stockard Channing
Person
Patrick Swayze
Person
Neal Jones
Person
John Travolta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Dirty Dancing#Abc Family#Film Star#Getty Images#Abc#The Peace Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Warner Bros. Reveals First Look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’ Movie

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. has revealed its first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming “Barbie” movie. On Wednesday, the film company posted a picture of the actor in character on its official social media accounts, showing him smiling with bleached blonde hair, glowing orange-spray tanned skin and topless wearing a sleeveless Canadian tuxedo and his white briefs that say “Ken,” stylized similar to Calvin Klein’s iconic underwear line.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards “#BARBIE July 21, 2023,”...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Styles a Velvet Suit With Sparkling Silver Heels on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dakota Johnson sang her heart out on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The actress sat down last night with talk-show host Jimmy Fallon for an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” discussing everything from her “it girl” status, to Johnson’s habit of crashing weddings. Johnson also spoke about perfecting her accent for the film “Persuasion” and starring in “Cha Cha Real Smooth” before playing a game of Mad Lib Karaoke with Fallon. Johnson wore...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

455K+
Followers
29K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy