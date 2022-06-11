ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Who is Milo Yiannopoulos, the far-right troll interning for Marjorie Taylor Greene?

By Kieran Press-Reynolds
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4S2T_0g7gamK300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSvpG_0g7gamK300
Milo Yiannopoulos rose to prominence as a far-right voice in the mid-2010s.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

  • Milo Yiannopoulos was a far-right influencer, but bans and backlash faded him into obscurity.
  • Now he's interning for Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has a history of spreading conspiracy theories.
  • An expert said it's "incredibly hypocritical" Greene would hire Yiannopoulos after his past remarks.

Milo Yiannopoulos was one of the most prominent voices in far-right media during the mid-2010s, until his comments appearing to defend sex between adults and children as young as 13-years-old led publishers and former backers to cut their ties. But the 37-year-old British commentator re-emerged in headlines this week after announcing that far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hired him as an unpaid summer intern.

That Greene, who frequently attacks her opponents and critics as pedophiles, would hire someone who infamously minimized pedophilia may seem like an obvious contradiction. But Greene's decision to employ Yiannopoulos is a stunt that fits her strategy to attract media attention and troll her colleagues, one expert told Insider.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene is also someone who's very good at online trolling, she's perhaps the most online troll member of congress," Ari Drennen, the LGBTQ Program Director for Media Matters, told Insider. "Hiring Milo, even as an unpaid intern, shows that she's really doubling down on her strategy of headlines over everything."

Yiannopoulos gained online attention as a Breitbart editor and far-right troll

Yiannopoulos began writing for the far-right media outlet Breitbart in 2014, and soon became the site's tech editor. He had a significant media influence during the lead up to the 2016 US presidential election — promoting far-right movements, sourcing story advice from white nationalists , and writing articles engineered to stoke controversy for viral attention.

Yiannopolous specifically targeted Muslims, Transgender people and numerous other minorities with bigoted statements that appeared intended to court backlash and attention. He called feminism "cancer" and said Islam is "way worse than cancer," comparing the religion to a sexually transmitted disease. He was also a major voice in the Gamergate harassment campaign , where internet trolls and men's rights activists launched coordinated misogynistic attacks against female journalists and game developers.

"Milo, first and foremost, is an internet troll. He's had a long series of media jobs and other kinds of right-wing grifts," Drennen said. "He is an expert at getting attention by saying or doing extreme things on the internet."

Despite his associations with the far-right and hateful rhetoric, access to mainstream platforms and figures allowed him to reach a growing audience. Comedian Bill Maher hosted him on his widely watched HBO show, publisher Simon & Schuster gave him a book deal and he gained hundreds of thousands of followers on platforms like YouTube and Twitter. He headlined a Gays for Trump during the Republican National Convention in 2016, and a year later was invited to speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

But Yiannopolous faced a rapid decline back into obscurity in early 2017, when comments he made appearing to defend pedophilia resurfaced. Discussing relationships between adult men and 13-year-old boys, and referencing his personal experience, Yiannopoulos said , "those older men help those young boys to discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable sort of rock."

"We're talking about 13 [year-olds and] 25 [year-olds]. 13 [year-olds and] 28 [year-olds]. These things do happen perfectly consensually," Yiannopoulos said in one clip from a recording of the Drunken Peasants politics podcast. He also referenced what he called "the arbitrary and oppressive idea of consent," and stated "we get hung up on this child abuse stuff."

The resurfaced clip, originally recorded in January 2016, and accusations of him supporting pedophilia set off a wave of backlash. In the span of a few days in February 2017, Yiannopoulos' invitation to speak at CPAC was rescinded, and Simon & Schuster dropped his deal. He also resigned from his position at Breitbart. Yiannopoulos attempted to apologize, blamed "sloppy phrasing" and stated he condemned pedophilia—saying "I said some things on those Internet live streams that were simply wrong," but it did not stem the backlash.

Months before his pedophilia scandal, Twitter had already permanently banned his account after he attempted to lead a harassment campaign against comedian Leslie Jones. Facebook banned him in 2019 along with a number of other far-right influencers and conspiracy theorists, including Alex Jones.

Yiannopoulos' precipitous fall became held up by many extremism researchers as an example of how deplatforming—blocking people from using mainstream social media platforms or other avenues to propagate ideas—can limit access to funding and mainstream audiences. In 2018, Yiannopoulos wrote on Facebook that he owed millions in debt and said he was "pretty broke, relatively speaking" after "two years of being no-platformed, banned, blacklisted and censored," according to Vox.

Yiannopoulos remains banned on major social media platforms, including on Parler , an alternative social hub often used by far-right influencers who have been deplatformed. He still has a following of 30,000 users on the communications app Telegram, and in 2021 he started writing articles for the fringe, right-wing Catholic blog Church Militant. He has since tried to shift his persona to heavily promote conservative Christianity, and has described himself as "ex-gay."

Yiannopoulos and Greene's style of trolling have a number of similarities

Though it's surprising that Yiannopoulos would suddenly intern for Congress after falling out of the spotlight for several years, his desire for attention is a match for Greene, Drennen told Insider.

Greene, who has a long history of espousing baseless far-right conspiracy theories, has been one of the most prominent voices in a recent right-wing narrative baselessly framing the LGBTQ community—and people who support LGBTQ education and rights—as pedophiles.

Yiannopoulos announced the internship in a post on Telegram Monday, saying he had "finally been persuaded out of retirement" and "the best role I could land was an unpaid internship with a friend."

Greene previously confirmed the internship in a statement to Insider, saying she had hired "an intern that was raped by a priest as a young teen, was gay, has offended everyone at some point, turned his life back to Jesus and Church, and changed his life."

Drennen said it's "incredibly hypocritical" of Greene to hire Yiannopoulos now considering his past comments about pedophilia.

"The right-wing used to care about not wanting to have an association with somebody who defended pedophilia," Drennen said. "But Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't seem to care, she just is looking for anything she can do to harm LGBTQ people and get herself in the headlines, and this is her latest plan."

Drennen said that despite Yiannopoulos' status in Greene's office as an intern, he's a veteran of the alt-right sphere and it's likely a sign of where Greene is looking to make connections.

"You just really have to wonder, what is that workplace like?" Drennen said. "If this is the kind of person that she's bringing on."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 5

Related
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene says no one is to blame for Jan. 6

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, (R-GA) (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) On Wednesday during an interview on Real America's Voice, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) argued that former President Donald Trump isn't responsible for the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In fact, she argued, nobody...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Alex Jones
Person
Bill Maher
Person
Milo Yiannopoulos
The Independent

Schumer sends letter to Fox News asking network to stop amplifying ‘Great Replacement’ theory

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Fox News executives urging them to stop amplifying the “Great Replacement theory” after a shooting in Buffalo, New York left 10 people dead. Mr Schumer, who represents New York in the US Senate, sent the letter to Fox Corporation chairman Ruper Murdoch, executive chairman and chief executive Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace asking them to “cease and desist” amplifying the “Great Replacement” theory. The racist theory postulates that Democrats and other shadowy elites, including Jewish people, want to supplant white...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Media#Trolling#Conservative Christianity#British#Congress#Media Matters
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
Salon

GOP voters who claim "antifa" did Jan. 6 stumped when asked “then why didn’t Trump stop it?”

MSNBC's Elise Jordan stumped a focus group of Republican voters who blamed left-wing protesters for the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. The "Morning Joe" contributor interviewed voters in Georgia, and the panel of Republicans parroted conspiracy theories to minimize the deadly riots and blamed anti-fascist factions for the violence, although all of the hundreds of individuals charged in connection with the insurrection appear to be Donald Trump supporters.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Insider

Insider

455K+
Followers
29K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy