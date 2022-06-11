ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic Target Chet Holmgren Inspired By Tracy McGrady's Play Style

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzULa_0g7gain900

The potential No. 1 pick is inspired by the Magic legend.

ORLANDO - At first glance, you wouldn't think that Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady and potential No. 1 overall pick Chet Holmgren have a lot in common.

But after looking a little bit closer, the unlikely duo is a more similar than different.

The pair might have an Orlando Magic thread in common if Holmgren is drafted with the franchise's No. 1 overall pick.

If he comes to Orlando, Holmgren will get to play for the franchise that turned McGrady into a superstar and into one of the players he's inspired by.

"I watched a lot of T-Mac, [Hakeem] Olajuwon," Holmgren said in an interview with Stadium. "They use their size to create a lot of advantages."

If the Magic can get anything similar out of Holmgren than what it was able to get out of McGrady, Orlando is getting an incredible player.

During four seasons with the Magic from 2000-04, McGrady dominated the league, making the All-Star team in every year and winning two scoring titles.

McGrady averaged 28.1 points per game during his Magic tenure and was a trail blazer for being an oversized guard.

At 6-8, McGrady wasn't your typical guard, but he was able to use his size to create his own shot and make mismatches on other defenders.

At 7-0, Holmgren uses a similar strategy as a playmaker in the frontcourt. At the next level, Holmgren projects to be a power forward or center, but there are scenarios where Holmgren could be a point guard leading the offense.

"[My position] is going to change day-to-day, what I’m asked to do," Holmgren said.

Holmgren has the potential to be unlike any player the NBA has seen before, and with the game evolving how it is, a McGrady-Olajuwon hybrid could take the Magic to new heights.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry sounds off on unsung Warriors hero in Game 5 – and it’s not Andrew Wiggins

Stephen Curry single-handedly carried the rest of the Golden State Warriors in Game 4. They returned the favor in Game 5, as a team effort carried the Dubs to a 104-94 win to take a 3-2 lead back to Boston. Curry was cold as he could possibly get in the pivotal showdown, scoring just 16 […] The post Stephen Curry sounds off on unsung Warriors hero in Game 5 – and it’s not Andrew Wiggins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Is Ready For Start Of U.S. Open

Happy U.S. Open week, everyone. The third major of the 2022 golf season has arrived. While Tiger Woods won't be playing in this event, there are several other big names to get excited about. Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is certainly excited. Spiranac took to her...
GOLF
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 "UNC" Gets A Release Update: Details

Over the last few years, the Air Jordan 5 has been seeing a massive resurgence that is largely thanks to the sneaker celebrating its 30th anniversary. The plethora of colorways that have come out since then have been very unique and there is no doubt that Jumpman has been knocking out of the park. In 2023, they will be looking to keep the streak alive, and as you can see in the post below from @zsneakerheadz, they have a gorgeous "UNC" colorway planned.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FortyEightMinutes

Spurs Mock Trade: San Antonio Deals No. 20 to Utah for Rudy Gobert

The NBA Draft is right around the corner and FortyEightMinutes conducted a Mock Draft with a trade for every pick, including several Donovan Mitchell deals, multiple scenarios where teams trade up into the top-10, and at least one scenario that sees Ben Simmons, LeBron James, and D’Angelo Russell each finding a new team. Below is […] The post Spurs Mock Trade: San Antonio Deals No. 20 to Utah for Rudy Gobert appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Mcgrady
Person
Chet Holmgren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Famer
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant getting the Griddy on with Odell Beckham Jr. is glorious

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant and freshly minted Super Bowl Champion Odell Beckham Jr. were recently shown partying together, and it sure looks like they had one fine time. OBJ x JA 🤝 @obj @JaMorant pic.twitter.com/6OJEnweCYI — Overtime (@overtime) June 13, 2022 Morant was among the best guards in the NBA this past season. He […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant getting the Griddy on with Odell Beckham Jr. is glorious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Richard Sherman take a shot at the Bucs on his way to Amazon?

Three weeks into the 2021 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were reeling from injuries at cornerback, so they signed an All-Pro help fill the void. Richard Sherman was immediately thrust into action in Week 4 after just a few practices, and though both parties were hopeful he could return to his Pro Bowl form, injuries would limit him to just five games the rest of the year.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ringer

Gary Payton II Found the Right Space at the Right Time

Towels draped around their sweaty scalps, Gary Payton II and Stephen Curry stood together on the sideline during the final minutes of Golden State’s blowout win against the Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors teammates, both about 6-foot-3, meet each other’s eyeline. They both have...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Magic Insider

The Magic Insider

Orlando, FL
152
Followers
87
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

TheMagicInsider brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Orlando Magic.

 https://www.si.com/nba/magic

Comments / 0

Community Policy