Have you ever had a flight of beer? How about a flight of some other kind of food? Want to know where you can get them? I've got a list here... A flight can be defined as "a selection of small portions of a particular type of food or drink." They're normally sold together so that you can compare and decide which you like the best. Then when you come back next time, you'll know exactly what you want to order. You don't have to get multiple full-size meals or drinks just to decide what you like the best.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO