A day after Pella got a walk off win over cross town rival Pella Christian, the class 4A #10 Knoxville Softball Squad did the same to the Dutch as the Panthers got a walk off walk to beat Pella 2-1 on Tuesday in a game heard live on KNIA and KRLS. Both teams played to a stalemate the first three innings, but not without chances to score early. Pella finally dented the scoreboard in the 4th inning after Thea Wisse reached on an error and came home on another Panther mistake to make it 1-0. The lead was short-lived as Knoxville tied it in its half of the 4th when Emma Dunkin was hit by the pitch on bases loaded which brought home Lexi Koons. It stayed tied with both teams leaving scoring opportunities on the table until the bottom of the 7th when bases were loaded again and the Panthers got a free pass to win the game as Marlea Cox got the winning RBI. A relieved Knoxville Coach Carla Smith told KNIA/KRLS Sports it was a good comeback from a disappointing night on Monday.

PELLA, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO