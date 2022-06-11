Belly up to the bar for a fine time and some good causes

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. Sunday, June 19, is Juneteenth, a commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved people of African descent in the U.S. and a celebration of African-American culture and history. A number of events will celebrate the day locally, including the New Orleans Juneteenth Festival at Congo Square, now in its third year. The festival on Sunday will feature performances by Delfeayo Marsalis, Kalindah Laveaux, N’Kafu Traditional West African Dance, Tekrema and performance group The League of Clowns. There also will be a panel discussion, “A Blueprint to Freedom: Economics, Education & Gentrification.” A parade opens the event at 2 p.m. and the festival runs 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. A kickoff gala also takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday. Find more information on Instagram.

