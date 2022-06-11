ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Belly up to the bar for a fine time and some good causes

By KIM CHATELAIN
NOLA.com
 4 days ago

Tapping into the craft beer revolution while contributing to a worthy cause, local microbrew enthusiasts are cooking up the ninth annual Larry Hartzog Twisted Brew Fest and Homebrew Competition. The makers and consumers of craft beer will gather for the event on June 25 at the Castine Center near...

www.nola.com

NOLA.com

Po-boy Fest will return to Oak Street this fall after two-year hiatus

There will be po-boys galore on Oak Street once again this fall, and dressed will mean much more than the standard array of lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickles. After missing two years due to the pandemic, the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is slated to make its full-fledged return this fall, with the next edition scheduled for Nov. 6.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Carousel, splash pad in Lafreniere Park open limited hours due to staffing shortages

The carousel and splash pad in Lafreniere Park have opened for the summer, after an extended closure blamed on COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida. Both attractions at the Metairie park are open only Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., down from their usual seven-days-a-week summer schedule. But admission prices also have dropped: The spray park, open to children 10 and younger, is free, while a ride on one of the carousel's 30 bobbing, animal-shaped chariots costs $1.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

Three fitness parks are opening in Metairie this summer

METAIRIE, La. — Three fitness parks in Metairie will open this summer that will bring outdoor gyms and workouts to the Jefferson Parish. The gyms are opening thanks to a partnership between Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, the Jefferson Chamber Foundation, LCMC Health, and FitLot. The first two...
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Irish Bayou Castle is for sale

NEW ORLEANS — An iconic home in Irish Bayou is for sale. The Irish Bayou Castle, which can be seen from the interstate heading East towards Slidell, is on the market for $500,000. The castle officially went on the market back in February. The castle is completely adorned in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

This $1.2M French Quarter property might include a magic portal to another spiritual plane

Most of this story is probably pure hooey. Or maybe not. Maybe the self-styled, Mississippi-born witch who sold powders and potions in a French Quarter shop in the 1970s really did find a metaphysical portal into another reality. And maybe that portal is now located under an odd wooden bed in a small apartment that’s attached to a retail property that’s currently on the market for $1.2 million.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jim Cantore responds to Algiers pothole decorated in his honor

An Instagram page dedicated to documenting New Orleans' deepest potholes and most fractured, flaking, flooded streets caught the attention of The Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore on Tuesday. The page, which employs an obscenity in its name, @lookatthisf-----street, has garnered more than 71,000 followers with its photos of vehicles stuck...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

James Beard awards to be dished out tonight, see New Orleans finalists

The James Beard Foundation will present its annual culinary awards tonight (June 13), and once again New Orleans has a full slate of contenders vying for these high-profile accolades. Together, the half-dozen names in the finalist circle represent a mix of rising New Orleans culinary talent and more established local...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Juneteenth Freedom Parade and family fun day planned in Covington

The finale of Covington's third annual Juneteeth celebration is planned for June 18, and a day of family fun is being designed to appeal to all generations. The day's activities begin at 9 a.m. when a freedom parade rolls from the Rev. Peter Atkins Park. Everyone is invited to decorate their vehicles, floats, trailers, bikes or other favorite wheels and join in the fun. After the parade ends, there will a short program, also in the park, including the presentation of awards to parade winners.
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

Chris Owens estate sale scheduled

NEW ORLEANS — Dates have been set for an estate sale for New Orleans icon Chris Owens. Owens died on April 5 just before her 90th birthday. Occasional Wife Store posted on Facebook that an estate sale featuring Owen's property will be held on June 17 and June 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Juneteenth Festival, 'Choir Boy,' Ty Segall and more New Orleans events coming up June 14-20

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. Sunday, June 19, is Juneteenth, a commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved people of African descent in the U.S. and a celebration of African-American culture and history. A number of events will celebrate the day locally, including the New Orleans Juneteenth Festival at Congo Square, now in its third year. The festival on Sunday will feature performances by Delfeayo Marsalis, Kalindah Laveaux, N’Kafu Traditional West African Dance, Tekrema and performance group The League of Clowns. There also will be a panel discussion, “A Blueprint to Freedom: Economics, Education & Gentrification.” A parade opens the event at 2 p.m. and the festival runs 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. A kickoff gala also takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday. Find more information on Instagram.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

