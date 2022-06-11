ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Marks Hits The Road & Wins At Knoxville

By Brian Walker
speedsport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Iowa — A victory at Knoxville Raceway is special anytime a driver can get one. But for Brent Marks, it’s more than just another victory lane stage – it’s long-awaited success at a place where he’s been trying to improve. After 30 career...

www.speedsport.com

speedsport.com

Westbrook Lands Knoxville Truck Ride

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Canadian sprint car racer Dylan Westbrook has landed a ride with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport for Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway. Westbrook, who races full time with the Lucas ASCS Sprint Car Series, will make his first...
KNOXVILLE, IA
KWQC

Eldridge man wins $100,000 in Iowa lottery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man bought a handful of lottery tickets while on a road trip with his father and won a $100,000 lottery prize. At first, Ryan Claussen says he thought it was a joke, but he knew it was for real when he claimed one of the top prizes in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kshb.com

Former Simone Award winner now playing DI basketball

AMES, Iowa — Former Simone Award winner Conrad Hawley is on the move. Both to a new school and to a new sport. The former University of Kansas football player will now be an Iowa State basketball player. Hawley, a quarterback in football and the 2020 Simone Award winner,...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny star Jamison Patton announces his commitment

AMES, Iowa — Three-star, 6-2" cornerback Jamison Patton announced on Monday that he has committed to Iowa State University. Patton will be a senior this upcoming school year playing for the Ankeny Hawks. Patton joins his teammate JJ Kohl in the 2023 Cyclone recruiting class. Patton announced his plans...
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Celebrate Mo Donegal’s Belmont Stakes win with free ice cream

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Saturday Mo Donegal became the first-ever Iowa-owned horse to win a Triple Crown race. On Tuesday his owners will bring the celebration back to Iowa with three magic words: free ice cream. Mo Donegal is owned by Donegal Racing, managed by Des Moines attorney and Democratic Insider Jerry Crawford. After […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Football Lands 2023 4-Star Running Back Recruit

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Football program had a nice Monday. The team got the news that they had landed the highest-rated recruit so far for the class of 2023. The Des Moines Register reports that 4-star running back Kendrick Raphael from Naples Florida announced that he would be attending the University of Iowa to play football. Raphael shared his decision on Twitter.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

Urbandale teacher crowned Miss Iowa

DAVENPORT — A middle school teacher from Urbandale was crowned the new Miss Iowa over the weekend to conclude the three-day scholarship competition in Davenport. 24-year-old Bailey Hodson says when they called her name as the winner, she went completely numb and had no idea what to do, even though they’d practiced everything with each contestant during rehearsals.
URBANDALE, IA
kniakrls.com

Leach Ends Reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen

A 2022 Pella High School graduate has wrapped up her year-long reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen. Maggie Leach has served the Miss America organization as Iowa’s representative after she first crowned last summer. Leach was involved in several activities at Pella High School, including speech and drama, show choir, cheerleading, and golf, and as a middle school student, brought her non-profit Operation Share the Load to the community, donating laundry supplies and holding fundraising drives for quarters to give to those in need. Maggie will attend the University of Alabama this fall with a focus on broadcast journalism and will also compete on the school’s speech forensics team. Hear more from Leach about the past year as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
theperrynews.com

Cattle herd runs at large north of Perry Saturday evening

A herd of cattle was seen running at large in Boone County Saturday evening, kicking up its heels and living its best life while its minder tried to corral it. The herd, numbering upwards of 100, was first seen traveling eastbound just east of C Avenue on 335th Street, a b-level granular-surface roadway west of Iowa Highway 144 north of Perry.
PERRY, IA
qctoday.com

Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa, named Miss Iowa 2022

Miss Iowa 2022 is Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa. Hodson was crowned Saturday night to culminate two days of competition at Davenport’s Adler Theatre. Hodson, Miss Metro, 24, is the daughter of Emily Hodson and the late Dave Hodson. She will represent Iowa in the Miss America Pageant in...
iheart.com

Des Moines Man Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize, Didn't Plan to Buy Ticket

(Clive, IA) -- A Des Moines man wins $300,000 from the "Win Big" scratch game. The Iowa Lottery says the man didn't plan on playing "Win Big" that day. 51-year-old Curtis Smith finished an overtime shift at a tire plant before stopping at a Des Moines Casey's at 4560 NE 14th Street. According to a press release from the Iowa Lottery, Smith says he attempted to purchase "Colossal Crossword" ticket, but it was unavailable. Smith bought a "Win Big" scratch instead.
DES MOINES, IA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Restaurants in All of Iowa

The US dubs Iowa State “America’s heartland” because it is home to dozens of restaurants in the real Midwest. Tourists and locals have the opportunity to devour the tastiest meals in Iowa’s biggest cities like Iowa City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport. Iowa City, in particular, is regarded as UNESCO’s world’s first city of literature. So, you have plenty of reasons to learn about the state’s history while enjoying local and culture-specific cuisines. Below are the 20 best restaurants in the state.
IOWA STATE
94.1 KRNA

12 Restaurants You Miss in the Cedar Valley

In one of our more recent Facebook posts, we asked you the following question:. If you could bring back one restaurant In the Cedar Valley that's no longer in business, which would it be?. And boy, did the residents of the area speak up in droves -- over 1,100 of...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry outage hits Perry Monday morning

The Perry Police Department confirms that an electrical power outage is affecting residents across the town. Power was lost about 6:35 a.m. ThePerryNews.com will update this story as information becomes available.
PERRY, IA
KCRG.com

Road reopens after crash in Linn County

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has reopened the road at highway 1 and Cedar River Road after having to close it due to a crash Tuesday morning. Deputies have not yet released details about the crash that happened southwest of Mt. Vernon. This is...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol: Motorcyclist killed in Dallas County crash

VAN METER, Iowa — A fatal crash occurred at 3 p.m. just southeast of Van Meter, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says 16-year-old Judah Noble was westbound on 360th Street when he crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle. The man on the motorcycle, 39-year-old Jared Eklund, died.
VAN METER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Short-Lived Thunderstorm Rolls Through Greene County Saturday

A brief and fast-moving severe thunderstorm interrupted programming on KGRA 98.9FM Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm warning for Greene County at 5:03pm. The main radar-indicated threats were heavy rainfall, lightning and hail. However, only heavy rainfall and strong winds were confirmed. The warning was allowed to expire at 5:26pm.
GREENE COUNTY, IA

