AC/GC Baseball Tournament Starts Today

For the first time in some time, Greene County High School baseball will be in Class 2A for the postseason instead of the larger Class 3A, where they’ve been for the last several years. The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released 2A Districts, and Greene County is in District 4 with defending State Champion Van Meter, ACGC, Panorama, West Central Valley, and Woodward-Granger. District 3 pairs with District 4 to comprise Substate 2 and teams in District 3 are East Sac County (Lake View), Manson-Northwest Webster, Pocahontas Area, Sioux Central (Sioux Rapids), South Central Calhoun (Lake City), and Southeast Valley (Gowrie). One of these teams will compete in the State Tournament at Merchant’s Park in Carroll later in July 2. The 2A postseason begins July 2.
