AC/GC Baseball Tournament Starts Today

The Panorama Panthers Softball and Baseball teams took on the West Central Valley Wildcats in Stuart onMonday night as they were facing off for the second time this season. The Panthers Softball team was taking on the Wildcats for the second time this season after their first matchup saw the Panthers falling by a score of 12-2 to earlier this year. The Panthers were able to get some runs across the plate Monday night but ultimately fell by a score of 15-5 and fell to an overall record of 1-10 on the year so far. the Panthers girls will be looking to get back out on the field and pick up their second win of the season when they take on the Woodward-Granger Hawks today who have an overall record of 0-9 on the year and are searching for their first win.

STUART, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO