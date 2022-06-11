ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mirada, CA

Save those plastic bags; they have plenty of uses

Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Heloise: We save plastic bags for many uses (T-shirt and newspaper types). • Fold the bags smooth. This will remove most of the wrinkles and the bags will look nicer when carrying a gift or treat to a friend. Store them in a container so you can get one at a...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 1

 

Laist.com

Hungry? Here's An Exhibit For You To Nosh On

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. When Skirball Cultural Center curator Laura Mart thinks of the Jewish deli, it’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Greyson F

California Burger Chain Opening New Location in Town

Grab yourself a new juicy burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. When it comes to burger chains, California has some of the biggest names in the industry originating from within its borders. McDonald’s has long proven to be the most prominent, with stores spread throughout the world, and In-N-Out Burger has a cult-like following. However, there’s a third burger chain that’s not only older, but some locations even sell liquor, which is something neither of the other chains can say (at least inside the United States). Fans of the burger chain in metro Phoenix will have another opportunity to check out the classic burger chain coming from Beverly Hills, California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ventura.org

Sales of Tropical Milkweed no Longer Allowed in Nurseries or Retail Centers

Sales of Tropical Milkweed are no longer allowed in any nursery or retail center in Ventura County. On June 1, 2022, the Ventura County Agricultural/Weights & Measures Office received notice from the California Department of Food and Agriculture that tropical milkweed (Asclepias curassavica) has been designated as a destructive weed (B-rated noxious weed). Residents who would like to remove tropical milkweed from their properties are encouraged to do so. California Native Milkweed is a good alternative that supports habitats for pollinators like Monarch butterflies. For more information visit https://www.ventura.org/agricultural-commissioner/ or call our Agricultural/Weights & Measures Office at 805-933-2926.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Possible Rabies Exposure At Malibu Café

MALIBU—On Saturday, June 11, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health warned of a potential rabies exposure at Malibu Café at Calamingos Ranch earlier this month on June 4. A group of people were said to have been handling a bat and some people in the group included children.
MALIBU, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Hike will help the environment, but not the public

Brace yourselves, there could be another service increase coming soon to a mailbox near you. It’s not certain yet, but on Wednesday, the Palmdale City Council will consider a rate hike for WM (waste management) services, which will accommodate the state’s new regulations for separating all organics from other trash for recycling.
PALMDALE, CA
seaislenews.com

Stanley Bae of Orange County on Californian Cities with the Lowest Property Taxes

Stanley Bae of Orange County, CA is a real estate professional and in the following article, Stan Bae names the Californian cities with the lowest property taxes. California is often viewed as a notoriously expensive state and for good reason—it has some of the priciest real estates in the nation and the cost of living is roughly 22% higher than the rest of the country. Yet California’s property taxes are actually below the national average notes Stanley Bae of Orange County. This helps to offset the costs of living and makes California more attractive to potential home buyers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
easyreadernews.com

The Rose of Manhattan – Rose Jacobson was a strong, colorful thread in the fabric of downtown Manhattan Beach for over four decades

Manhattan Beach lost one of its most beloved, and longest working downtown business owners with the passing of Cotton Cargo’s Rosemarie Jacobson over the recent Memorial Day Weekend. She was 94. Jacobson opened Cotton Cargo on Manhattan Avenue in 1979, and walked to work from her Marine Avenue home...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Bite Into the Butteriest Rolls on National Lobster Day

Connie & Ted's in West Hollywood serves both cold and hot lobster rolls. Southern California's large lobster festivals traditionally take place in late August and September. It's June, which we could also refer to as September Eve Eve Eve, if we wanted to be a bit outlandish, and even a little annoying (though charmingly so, we hope).
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

West Nile-positive mosquitoes found

LANCASTER — The Valley has seen its first finding of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus this season, officials from the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District said. Mosquitoes carrying the virus were found in a trap in the vicinity of 40th Street East and Avenue J-8. Vector Control...
SCIENCE
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale Council considers waste rate hike

PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, will consider a rate hike for services from WM (formerly Waste Management) to accommodate the state’s new regulations for separating all organics from other trash for recycling. The proposed increase for the coming year, in the form of an amendment to...
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

More than $200K worth of stolen Lululemon leggings found in La Habra apartment

More than $200,000 worth of stolen Lululemon products were found at a La Habra apartment and seized by a CHP retail crime task force.The athleisure wear bust by its Organized Retail Crime Task Force was announced by the California Highway Patrol Monday."According to Lululemon representatives this is the largest recovery of stolen items in the company's history," the CHP said in a Facebook post.Authorities say their investigators were alerted to three large boxes of Lululemon merchandise being shipped from Ohio to an apartment complex in La Habra and intercepted the shipment. The investigators instead delivered the shipment to the apartment, and while there, saw several other similar boxes.After obtaining a search warrant, investigators searched the apartment and found 16 large boxes, each filled with Lululemon leggings stolen from various stores throughout the country, including Ohio, Illinois, and Wisconsin. A total of 1,861 stolen items, with a retail value of $203,688, were seized and inventoried, according to the CHP.The investigation into the stolen merchandise continues, and the residents of the apartment told investigators they had no knowledge of what the boxes contained, CHP officials said.
LA HABRA, CA

