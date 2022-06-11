ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Large yard fire in Wednesbury involved multiple vehicles

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large fire in the West Midlands involved "multiple" goods vehicles, a minibus and a crane. A total of 45 firefighters went to the commercial yard on Queen Street, Wednesbury, at 18:25 BST on Friday. Sixteen...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Drunk driver leaves motorcyclist with life-changing injuries in 84mph crash

Surrey Police have shared footage of the moment a speeding drunk driver collides with a motorcyclist, leaving him with “life-changing” injuries.Nuno Ferreira, 45, was travelling at 84mph on the A3 near Thursley in July 2021 when he hit the bike, leaving the victim with a broken back and deep cuts to his elbow.He has been jailed for 30 months and disqualified from driving for four years after analysis showed that he had 105mg of alcohol per 100ml in his system, above the legal limit of 80mg per 100ml.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police probe deaths of two people ‘strapped into wheelchairs’ as boat capsized

Police have launched an investigation into the deaths of two people who were reportedly strapped into wheelchairs when the boat they were on capsized.Devon and Cornwall Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MIAB) have opened parallel probes into the accident on Roadford Lake, near Okehampton.The alarm was raised when the boat, carrying six people, capsized at about 1.30pm on Wednesday.Four people were rescued but two remained missing and their bodies were recovered from the water 24 hours later. Two of those rescued were taken to hospital, where one remains in a critical condition.The people who died have not...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Woman's fatal tractor jump was out of character, says sheriff

A young woman was killed after an "out-of-character" attempt to jump on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, a sheriff has said. Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in a field near Turriff in April last year. After a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Robert Frazer...
ACCIDENTS
insideedition.com

Pennsylvania Man Shoots Off Finger Then Dies in Fatal Car Accident

A Pennsylvania man died in a fatal car accident moments after he shot off his finger, according to reports. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the unusual incident, which occurred early Wednesday morning, according to the Star Gazette. Authorities identified Tyler States, 25, as the victim. Cops reported to the parking...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TODAY.com

4 members of the same family killed in Georgia boating accident

Five people died in an accident involving two boats Saturday on the Wilmington River, near Savannah, Georgia. Four of them were members of the local Leffler family. The deceased were identified by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division as: teacher and football coach Christopher David Leffler, 51; his wife, Lori Lynn Leffler, 50; son Zachary James Leffler, 23; other son Nathan Leffler, 17; and Robert Steven Chauncey, 37, who was on the other boat.
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS Chicago

3-year-old killed after bike collides with semi-truck in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 3-year-old died after a crash involving a bike and truck in Uptown Thursday morning. According to police, the child was riding on the back of the bike, with her mother, in the 1100 block of West Leland Avenue around 8:18 a.m. Police said the bike and semi-truck were traveling in the same direction when the bicyclist lost control and collided with the truck.The child was hit by the truck as a result of the collision. The 3-year-old was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported. 
Daily Mail

Two people are killed and three more are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collide on Georgia river at the start of the Memorial Day weekend: Four people are rescued from the water

Two people have died and three others are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collided Saturday on a river in coastal Georgia at the start of the long holiday weekend, authorities said. Authorities said one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three aboard when...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Soldier who deliberately smashed his car into group of teenagers after he downed six cocktail pitchers while drinking with comrades is jailed for eight years

A soldier who deliberately drove his car into a group of teenagers after downing six pitchers of cocktail has been jailed for eight years. Cameron Bailey, 25, of the Mooltan Barracks in Tidworth, Wiltshire, had spent the afternoon of March 27 drinking with three fellow soldiers in Salisbury. They started...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Actress Crashes Car While Driving Drunk

South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron faces drunk driving charges after a one-car crash on the morning of May 18. Kim later published an apology on her Instagram page, admitting to making a "big mistake" by deciding to drive while under the influence. She also left the upcoming drama Trolley and her future on the Netflix series Hunting Dogs is in question.
WORLD
CBS LA

6 inmate firefighters burned in Castaic accident

Six members of an inmate firefighting crew were burned Tuesday off the 5 Freeway in the Castaic area.A flash fire occurred in the back of an inmate camp crew vehicle at about 11 a.m. at Golden State and Templin highways. Five of the firefighters suffered minor burns, but a sixth was initially reported to be in critical condition.The firefighters were members of a Los Angeles County Fire Department inmate crew. Most of the firefighters were airlifted to hospitals. They all suffered mild to moderate burns and are currently in stable conditions, according to the LA County Fire Department.Authorities say the incident is under investigation.
CASTAIC, CA
CBS Chicago

Video shows Florida parasailing accident that left Schaumburg woman dead, boys injured

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS

