ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

'Just stunning': Steph Curry delivers iconic Game 4 performance to save Warriors from daunting NBA Finals deficit | Opinion

By Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0zo3_0g7gYFNw00

BOSTON — The Steph Curry slander after Game 3 of the NBA Finals bordered on blasphemy.

Even though the Golden State star had 31 points in a Boston victory, he had just two points in the fourth quarter, and in certain corners of the NBA ecosystem, that was grounds for unnecessary criticism.

Not that Curry needed to answer any criticism, but he showed in Game 4 why he is not only the greatest shooter in NBA history but one of the greatest players of all-time.

Curry had a game-high 43 points — the second-highest Finals output of his career — and 10 rebounds, sending the Warriors to a 107-97 victory and tying the Finals at 2-2.

He is just one of five guards to have at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in a Finals game, joining Jerry West, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Dwyane Wade. He is just the second point guard to do it.

GAME 4 TAKEAWAYS: How Warriors held on for pivotal win to even series

ROUGH GAME: Draymond sits out key stretches, get clowned by his mom

LeBron James, Jordan and now Curry are the only players 34 or older to have at least 40 points in a Finals game.

Oh, and this performance came after he injured his left foot late in Game 3, an injury that required almost around-the-clock attention to get him ready for Game 4.

The superlatives rolled in from all directions, starting with coach Steve Kerr.

"Just stunning," Kerr said. "The physicality out there is pretty dramatic. Boston's got, obviously, the best defense in the league. Huge and powerful at every position, and for Steph to take kind of pressure all game long and still be able to defend at the other end when they are coming at him shows you, I think this is the strongest physically he's ever been in his career, and it's allowing him to do what he's doing."

Draymond Green has had a court-side view of so many of these classic Curry performances.

"Incredible," he said. "Put us on his back. Willed us to win. Much-needed win. Game we had to have. Came out and showed why he's one of the best players to ever play this game and why this organization has been able to ride him to so much success. It's absolutely incredible."

Klay Thompson, in his understated delivery, called it Curry’s No. 1 all-time Finals performance.

"The heart on that man," Thompson said, "is incredible."

Curry was subdued in his postgame press conference. He was not during the game, giving Boston fans a mouthful after a few important buckets.

"A lot of it is how hostile the environment was, the fans chanting and doing all their shenanigans and all that, Boston knowing how big of a game it is for them," Curry said. "If they get the win, they take control of series."

Curry made sure it wasn’t 3-1 Boston . He had 12 points in the first quarter, seven in the second, 14 in the third and 10 in the fourth. His consecutive baskets, including a 3 with 1:42 left in the game, gave the Warriors a 100-94 lead.

"It means everything knowing the sense of urgency we had to have to win on the road and keep some life in the series, get home-court advantage back and try to create some momentum our way," Curry said.

He made 14-of-26 shots, 7-of-14 on 3s, 8-of-9 from the free throw line, and for the series, he is averaging 34.3 points and shooting 50% from the field and 49% on 3s. He is the first player to make at least five 3s in four consecutive Finals games and his 25 3s in the series is the most in a four-game span in Finals history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMQ3v_0g7gYFNw00
Steph Curry recorded his second career 40-point game in the NBA Finals. Paul Rutherford, Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Boston’s philosophy is to make the game difficult for Curry on both ends. The Celtics defend him with bigger and more physical players and try to pick on him defensively with those same players. Sometimes, he looks worn down, and sometimes, he needs more offensive help.

But Curry is relentless.

"Those are the times where you can be a little bit more aggressive, try to, let's say, force the issue a little bit," Curry said. "That doesn't always mean shoot, but it means just attacking, being aggressive and finding lanes, doing it over and over and over again."

The Warriors still need to win two more games to win the title, and this is a tight series, going at least six games. Neither team has won consecutive games in this series, and for the Warriors to win the title, they need to do that.

But Curry is two victories from his first Finals MVP.

Follow Jeff Zillgitt on Twitter @JeffZillgitt .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Just stunning': Steph Curry delivers iconic Game 4 performance to save Warriors from daunting NBA Finals deficit | Opinion

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Lebron James
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Dwyane Wade
ClutchPoints

Nick Young fires ‘cheating’ allegations on Warriors in Game 5 vs. Celtics

There were more than a few contentious calls throughout Game 5 of the NBA Finals and for the most part, they appeared to favor the Golden State Warriors. Former Warriors player Nick Young was an avid spectator of the highly-polarizing matchup and Swaggy P was not afraid to fire out some controversial allegations during the […] The post Nick Young fires ‘cheating’ allegations on Warriors in Game 5 vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Warriors#Reb#Nbafinals
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Son of ex-Lakers champion lands workout with team

The Los Angeles Lakers are keeping it all in the family as they look ahead to next season. Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation reported on Tuesday that former University of Colorado forward Jabari Walker is among the draft prospects working out with the Lakers this week. Jabari is the son of retired ex-NBA forward Samaki Walker.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Mariah Simone Winston, the Girlfriend of Warriors Star Kevon Looney

Kevon Looney had a dicey beginning to his NBA career but is now one of the unsung heroes of the Golden State Warriors. And throughout the highs and lows of his professional athletic career, he had Mariah Simone Winston by his side. Kevon Looney’s girlfriend is not unfamiliar to his social media followers. This couple’s fans catch glimpses of their relationship in their social media feeds. However, that’s nearly not enough for their fans. They want to know more about Kevon Looney’s other half. So we reveal her background in this Mariah Simone Winston wiki.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s dad reveals why he lost faith in Boston early on

To say that the Boston Celtics have been on an incredible run this season would be an understatement. Their trip to the NBA Finals becomes even more impressive once you factor in how bad this team was early in the campaign. So much so, that even the father of Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum did not […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s dad reveals why he lost faith in Boston early on appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

501K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy