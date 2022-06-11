Snyder County Teen Reported Missing, State Police Investigating

Coal Township, Pa. — Michael Greco of Coal Township was warned several times to clean up properties near the 40 block of Thomas Street by code enforcement officers. The 46-year-old property owner was charged with two misdemeanors for his failure to clean the properties on June 6, police said. According to an affidavit, the properties had appliances, metal sheets, and several other items on the lawn and house. Greco was warned multiple times and issued summary citations for the properties condition. Codes officers said Greco always told them he was working on it. Greco posted $5,000 unsecured bail after being charged with first- and second-degree failure to comply with a code requirement. Greco will face Judge John Gembic on June 21 for a preliminary hearing. Docket sheet

