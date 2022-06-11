ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder County, PA

Snyder County Teen Reported Missing, State Police Investigating

By WKOK Staff
 4 days ago

MCCLURE – Selinsgrove state police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing in McClure. Troopers say 14...

Break-in on Creepy Lane investigated by State Police

Jersey Shore, Pa. — When residents of a home near the 100 block of Creepy Lane came home on the night of June 5, they discovered items damaged within. The residents reported to troopers with PSP Montoursville, the father of a girl their son was recently dating had become up upset. Troopers spoke with Patrick Kent Long, 41, of Jersey Shore at his home and questioned him about the break-in. ...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
12-year-old sent to hospital after self-inflicted gunshot injury

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On June 14, right after 11 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police were called to the 100 block of Elizabeth Ave for a 12-year-old male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to their leg. Police say the male was taken to Hershey Medical Center where they received treatment...
HERSHEY, PA
18-year-old drowns at Pennsylvania State Park

An 18-year-old has died by drowning at a Pennsylvania State Park. The name of the 18-year-old has not been released according to news outlets. Authorities say the teen was at Codorus State Park lake with some friends when they decides to swim across the lake. The teen allegedly struggled to make it to shore and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Adams County woman assaulted during home invasion dies of her injuries

An Adams County woman attacked during a home invasion in December has died of her injuries. The York County coroner said Barbara Laughman, 79, died Friday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 54-year-old Steven Shaffer broke into Laughman's home on Green Springs Road in Berwick Township on Dec. 22 and assaulted her and her husband.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
18-year-old identified after drowning in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders were at the scene of a confirmed drowning at Codorus State Park in York County Tuesday afternoon. York County dispatch confirmed a water rescue did take place and that the county coroner was on scene for the death of an 18-year-old man. Jedaiah Silvanus-Lim of Silver Spring Maryland […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
Bicyclist dies after being hit by teen driver in State College

‘STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bicyclist has died from his injuries after being hit by a teen driver in State College, police report. The bicyclist, identified as 36-year-old Juan Sajbin Osorio, of State College, was reportedly riding in the pedestrian/bike path at Edgewood Circle on Thursday, June 9 at around 7:54 p.m. Police said […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Child endangerment charges filed after two children discovered in apartment alone

Shamokin, Pa. — Police waited with two children as they tried to find the person responsible for watching them, according to charges. Those attempts failed and authorities removed the children from the apartment located near the 500 block of North Market Street in Shamokin. Ahkil Lee, 28, of Mount Carmel was taken into custody after both juveniles told police they had been alone throughout the day. Lee was charged with first-degree misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children. He will appear before Judge John Gembic on July 5 for a preliminary hearing. Docket sheet
SHAMOKIN, PA
Police investigating slashed tires in Luzerne County

ASHLEY, Pa. — Police in one part of Luzerne County are investigating reports of slashed tires. Police in Ashley have received several reports of slashed tires between Sunday and Monday. Officials say the incidents have happened in different parts of the borough and happen at night. Residents are asked...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Juvenile charged with arson in Milton fire

MILTON, Pa. — A juvenile now faces arson charges after a fire in Northumberland County. The home on Myrtle Street in Milton burned earlier this month. Three people were inside at the time of the fire but made it out okay. In addition to arson, that juvenile faces charges...
MILTON, PA
Public Safety
Man charged over unkept properties after several warnings

Coal Township, Pa. — Michael Greco of Coal Township was warned several times to clean up properties near the 40 block of Thomas Street by code enforcement officers. The 46-year-old property owner was charged with two misdemeanors for his failure to clean the properties on June 6, police said. According to an affidavit, the properties had appliances, metal sheets, and several other items on the lawn and house. Greco was warned multiple times and issued summary citations for the properties condition. Codes officers said Greco always told them he was working on it. Greco posted $5,000 unsecured bail after being charged with first- and second-degree failure to comply with a code requirement. Greco will face Judge John Gembic on June 21 for a preliminary hearing. Docket sheet
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
Man accused of breaking into marijuana dispensary in Snyder County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man is in custody after police say he broke into a marijuana dispensary in Snyder County. According to a release from State Police, Tyler Beaver, age 19, was arrested for breaking into a medical marijuana dispensary in Monroe Township. Officials said Beaver was charged with burglary, as well as […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Pottsville Police Looking to Identify Retail Theft Suspect

The Pottsville Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred on Monday. According to police, the man in the photo stole several items from the Sheetz on the Gordon Nagle Trail on Monday. Anyone that may know the suspect's identity should call police at (570) 622-1234.
POTTSVILLE, PA
$3,000 Four-Wheeler Stolen in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND – A four-wheeler worth $3,000 was stolen from a Northumberland home recently. Northumberland Police Chief Cliff Kriner says the incident occurred early Tuesday morning in the area of Park Avenue and King Street. Kriner says they are looking for the device and the suspect. There have been several...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
Insulin stolen from 60-year-old woman’s home

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said two boxes of insulin were stolen from a 60-year-old woman’s residence in Milton. Troopers said 2 boxes of Victoza 18 mg insulin pens, valued at $100, were stolen from an the victim sometime between 5/28 and 5/31. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating this incident.
MILTON, PA

