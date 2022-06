Hey, he was close. During the May 1 edition of his mental-health vlog State of Mind, Maurice Benard told General Hospital fans that his son Joshua would be returning to the show that month as Adam, the skeevy classmate of Josslyn‘s who’d made such a big, if not good, impression. But the teenager’s reappearance actually took place in the Friday, June 3, episode, in which his character apologized to Joss for not understanding what she had been going through since video of her having sex with boyfriend Cameron had leaked.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO