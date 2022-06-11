Unvaccinated people with heart failure 3 times more likely to die from COVID

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from Mount Sinai Heart found that heart failure patients who are unvaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are three times more likely to die if infected with the virus compared to fully boosted heart failure patients.

The research is published in the Journal of Cardiac Failure and was conducted by Anurhada Lala et al.

In the study, the team looked at COVID-19 vaccination status and outcomes in more than 7000 patients with this heart condition.

Of that group, 2,200 (31 percent) were fully vaccinated with two doses, 1,053 (14.8 percent) were fully vaccinated and had also received one booster, 645 (9.1 percent) were partially vaccinated with only one dose, and 3,196 (45 percent) were unvaccinated.

The team found that unvaccinated and partially vaccinated patients were three times more likely to die from COVID-19-related illness than fully vaccinated and boosted patients.

In addition, unvaccinated and partially vaccinated patients were 15 percent more likely to be hospitalized if infected with the virus and nearly twice as likely to be admitted to the ICU when compared to fully vaccinated and boosted patients.

The findings further emphasize that heart failure patients need to take vaccines seriously since they have worse outcomes if infected with COVID-19.

The research is important since many heart failure patients are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to fear of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle.

This condition is a rare side effect of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines but a more common complication of COVID-19 infection.

The results of this work can help heart failure patients better understand the benefits of being fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, and the protection it offers.

The researchers hope that cardiologists will use these results as a tool to help their patients and improve their chances of survival.

