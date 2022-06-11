ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Unvaccinated people with heart failure 3 times more likely to die from COVID

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pea9R_0g7gWq6X00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from Mount Sinai Heart found that heart failure patients who are unvaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are three times more likely to die if infected with the virus compared to fully boosted heart failure patients.

The research is published in the Journal of Cardiac Failure and was conducted by Anurhada Lala et al.

In the study, the team looked at COVID-19 vaccination status and outcomes in more than 7000 patients with this heart condition.

Of that group, 2,200 (31 percent) were fully vaccinated with two doses, 1,053 (14.8 percent) were fully vaccinated and had also received one booster, 645 (9.1 percent) were partially vaccinated with only one dose, and 3,196 (45 percent) were unvaccinated.

The team found that unvaccinated and partially vaccinated patients were three times more likely to die from COVID-19-related illness than fully vaccinated and boosted patients.

In addition, unvaccinated and partially vaccinated patients were 15 percent more likely to be hospitalized if infected with the virus and nearly twice as likely to be admitted to the ICU when compared to fully vaccinated and boosted patients.

The findings further emphasize that heart failure patients need to take vaccines seriously since they have worse outcomes if infected with COVID-19.

The research is important since many heart failure patients are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to fear of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle.

This condition is a rare side effect of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines but a more common complication of COVID-19 infection.

The results of this work can help heart failure patients better understand the benefits of being fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, and the protection it offers.

The researchers hope that cardiologists will use these results as a tool to help their patients and improve their chances of survival.

If you care about Covid, please read studies about why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19, and this low-cost drug can treat COVID-19 effectively and safely.

For more information about Covid, please see recent studies about a new drug that could prevent COVID-19, and results showing scientists find antibodies that can neutralize Omicron.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 2

Related
SELF

Why Does Heart Failure Cause Swollen Feet in Some People?

You might think heart failure means the heart has completely stopped working, but it’s actually a condition that affects how well your heart works. Rest assured that your heart is still ticking; it’s just a bit sluggish. Having heart failure can mean your heart isn’t pumping blood to all the areas of your body as well as it should be, or there could be structural changes to your heart, such as thickening of the heart muscle, which also affects how well it can pump blood, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccination appears to be safe for patients treated for hypothyroidism

Inactivated and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines appear to be safe for patients treated for hypothyroidism, according to a new study being presented at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga. The study found these vaccines do not cause significant fluctuations in thyroid function and are not associated with increased risks of emergency department visits or unscheduled hospitalizations.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Covid#Mount Sinai#Icu
WebMD

COVID Exposure in Womb Tied to Neurodevelopmental Disorders

June 10, 2022 -- Infants exposed to SARS-CoV-2 in the womb are at increased risk for neurodevelopmental disorders in the first year of life, new research suggests. But whether it is exposure to the pandemic or maternal exposure to the virus itself that may harm early childhood neurodevelopment is unclear, caution investigators, led by Roy Perlis, MD, MSc, with Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fareeha Arshad

A recent study confirms that tallness is associated with multiple diseases

Tall people have an undeniable advantage over shorter ones: they can spot people quickly in a massive gathering. Most often, people are envious of others because of how tall they are, how long legs they have, and other perks that come with being tall. However, few people know that tallness also comes with adverse effects, like multiple diseases, as per a recent study.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TODAY.com

Woman dies from tick bite that infected her with Powassan virus

A woman from Connecticut died last month after testing positive for the tick-borne Powassan virus infection (POWV), the Connecticut Department of Public Health announced Tuesday. This marks the second case of Powassan virus in the state this year and its first fatality. The woman, who was in her 90s, died...
CONNECTICUT STATE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover an Alarming Rise in a Certain Cancer Variant

According to the researchers, the data indicate an urgent need for earlier endoscopic screening. Esophageal cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the esophagus, which is a long, hollow tube that connects the throat to the stomach. Your esophagus helps transport food you eat to your stomach where it will be digested. Esophageal cancer typically starts in the cells that line the esophagus’s interior. However, it may occur at any point in the esophagus.
CANCER
Psych Centra

Empath Test

This quiz can’t replace a clinical diagnosis. If you believe you might have a mental health condition after taking this test, consider reaching out to a qualified professional about your symptoms. When you see someone in distress do you feel emotional? Do you feel as if you’re experiencing their...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of a brain tumor?

Brain tumors can cause both physical and mental symptoms. The symptoms can differ depending on the type, location, and stage of the tumor. Common signs and symptoms of a brain tumor include:. headache episodes. vision problems. mood changes. personality changes. This article looks at various symptoms of brain tumors, symptoms...
CANCER
WebMD

What Not to Say to Someone With Migraine

Triggered. It’s what happens to me every time someone says, “Oh, I get headaches, too,” when discussing a migraine. I know it’s a touchy subject, and I fully understand the intention behind this erroneous comparison is coming from a good place. But on behalf of all those with migraine, I implore you to stop. It comes off as condescending and trying to diminish the excruciating pain of an invisible disease.
HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: ‘Medical gaslighting’ exists – if you’re a woman

Another day, another NHS crisis meting out its effects on women’s physical and emotional health. Latest studies suggest that there are 110,000 jobs unfilled inside the health service, and the Royal College of Nursing now says the staffing situation is jeopardising safe care for patients. Staff shortages are already rendering pregnant women vulnerable and some labours dangerous, it says, as NHS trusts struggle to employ enough trained midwives to meet demand, while more choose to leave the profession every day. And now another survey has emerged, highlighting how the lack of resources on the NHS front line is literally causing...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that aspirin alters colorectal cancer evolution

Cancer starts when cells start dividing uncontrollably. Scientists have known that taking aspirin can help protect against the development of colorectal cancer—cancer afflicting the colon or rectum—but the exact reason aspirin has this effect has been mostly a mystery. In a new study published in the journal eLife,...
IRVINE, CA
MedicalXpress

New CDC study details county-level distribution of seven diseases spread by blacklegged ticks

As surveillance for ticks and the disease-causing germs they spread improves, so does Americans' access to knowledge about where the risk of tickborne disease is greatest. "The more we look for ticks and tickborne pathogens, the more we find—and the more information we have to help protect people from the diseases ticks spread." says Erik Foster, MS, BCE., medical entomologist in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Division of Vector-Borne Diseases. Foster and CDC colleagues have assembled that surveillance data into a new report, published May 18 in the Entomological Society of America's Journal of Medical Entomology. The report offers up-to-date county-level maps of both where blacklegged ticks are prevalent and where they've been found infected with any of seven different disease-causing germs, or pathogens.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

109K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy