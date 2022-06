An Iowa City man has been arrested and charged with theft and dependent adult abuse after allegedly draining tens of thousands of dollars from the victim’s bank account. According to the criminal complaint, a warrant was requested on 33-year-old Ahmad Strong of South Riverside Drive after it was discovered that he withdrew over $40,000 from the victim’s bank account over a period ending this past November. The victim is described as mentally deficient, and considered as a dependent adult. The victim was later hospitalized while Strong reportedly depleted their account.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO