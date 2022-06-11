Unspun World with John Simpson - Will weapons from the West help Ukraine win the war? - BBC Sounds

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unspun World with John Simpson - Will weapons from the West help Ukraine win the war?

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
Ukraine war: Evidence shows widespread use of cluster munitions in Kharkiv

Russia has killed hundreds of civilians in the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv using indiscriminate shelling and widely-banned cluster munitions, according to new research by Amnesty International. Amnesty said it had found evidence of Russian forces repeatedly using 9N210/9N235 cluster bombs, as well as "scatterable" munitions - rockets that eject...
Airlines told to cancel flights to stop travel chaos

UK airlines have been told to cancel flights they can't deliver this summer to stop a rerun of May's travel chaos. The government and the aviation regulator wrote to carriers on Tuesday telling them to ensure their summer timetables were "deliverable". They added that earlier cancellations were "better" than axing...
Hong Kong: New school books claim territory was not a British colony

New textbooks for Hong Kong schools will state the territory was never a British colony, local media report. Instead, the books declare the British "only exercised colonial rule" in Hong Kong - a distinction drawn to highlight China's claims of unbroken sovereignty. China has always asserted it never gave up...
