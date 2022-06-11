Unspun World with John Simpson - Will weapons from the West help Ukraine win the war? - BBC Sounds

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
Russia has killed hundreds of civilians in the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv using indiscriminate shelling and widely-banned cluster munitions, according to new research by Amnesty International. Amnesty said it had found evidence of Russian forces repeatedly using 9N210/9N235 cluster bombs, as well as "scatterable" munitions - rockets that eject...
Vladimir Putin once again sparked concerns amid rumors that he’s not been doing well health-wise. According to The New York Post, a new video shows the Russian leader struggling to get up from his seat during an awards ceremony in Kremlin.
A Russian court has again extended Brittney Griner's detention. According to Mark Osborne of ABC News, Russian state media outlet TASS said the WNBA star remain will remain in custody until at least July 2. Her detention was prolonged for at least 18 days at "the request of the investigation."
UK airlines have been told to cancel flights they can't deliver this summer to stop a rerun of May's travel chaos. The government and the aviation regulator wrote to carriers on Tuesday telling them to ensure their summer timetables were "deliverable". They added that earlier cancellations were "better" than axing...
New textbooks for Hong Kong schools will state the territory was never a British colony, local media report. Instead, the books declare the British "only exercised colonial rule" in Hong Kong - a distinction drawn to highlight China's claims of unbroken sovereignty. China has always asserted it never gave up...
Brazilian police have denied reports that bodies were discovered in the Amazon belonging to a journalist and an indigenous expert. Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira went missing on 5 June. Mr Phillips' brother-in-law told the BBC that the Brazilian embassy in the UK had informed the family that two bodies...
