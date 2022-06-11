ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘It makes me feel sick’: Simon Pegg reflects on peak of alcoholism

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwAWn_0g7gWel300

Simon Pegg has reflected on the peak of his alcoholism, saying that he “feels sick” when he looks back on “the worst times”.

The actor, 52, has had depression since the age of 18. In his late thirties – when he worked on films including Mission: Impossible III and Hot Fuzz – he developed an addiction to alcohol.

He is now sober after being treated at the Priory, attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and undergoing therapy.

Speaking about his struggles with alcohol addiction in a new interview, Pegg said: “I became addicted to the sensation of being numb, rather than the chemical addiction.”

When asked if he drank at breakfast, he told The Times : “Sometimes. In the worst times… I look back now and it makes me feel sick.”

While his long-time collaborator Nick Frost and his wife Maureen raised concerns with him about his drinking, he said “it’s not as easy as stopping… so I just sort of threw myself off a cliff”.

Pegg said he did eventually stop drinking after he lost his way following Comic Con in San Diego in 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMUYV_0g7gWel300

The actor can next be seen in cyber thriller The Undeclared War on Channel 4. He stars as Danny, head of operations at GCHQ, alongside Mark Rylance, Adrian Lester and Alex Jennings.

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: I’m a doctor doing research in facial paralysis – let me tell you about Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber recently posted a video on his Instagram account to his 241 million followers, explaining he had been diagnosed with a condition called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. He went on to show how half of his face had been paralysed. Soon after, some people online started blaming the Covid vaccine, suggesting his experience could be a side effect of the jab. I’m an NHS surgeon specialising in facial paralysis research. If you’re wondering what the scientific evidence is for this claim, I’m about to tell you. Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is caused by the reactivation of a virus called the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bradley Cooper recalls being ‘addicted to cocaine’ during his twenties

Bradley Cooper has opened up about his cocaine addiction throughout his twenties and how a conversation with Will Arnett helped him get sober.The 47-year-old actor reflected on the start of his career and sobriety journey during a recent appearance on Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes’ podcast, Smartless. According to Cooper, he had a fairly mean sense of humour at 29-years-old, as Arnett had previously told him that he was taking his jokes too far and called him “a real a**hole”.The filmmaker went on to note that he was at a point where he had “zero self esteem” and didn’t think...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Hailey Baldwin reveals pressure of having health scare at same time as Justin Bieber: ‘Crazy times’

Hailey Baldwin has opened up about the pressures of having a health scare around the same time as Justin Bieber, who experienced a facial paralysis shortly after his wife was hospitalised for a stroke. During a recent interview with Good Morning America, the 25-year-old model addressed how she and and her 28-year-old husband had health challenges within a few months of each other, as she was hospitalised last March and had a procedure done to close a hole in her heart. According to Baldwin, their experiences allowed them to both be “upfront” about what was going on in their lives,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

696K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy