ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pub owned by England cricketer Stuart Broad ‘severely damaged’ by fire

By Aine Fo
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ssCJ_0g7gWaE900

A pub part-owned by England cricketer Stuart Broad has had to close after a “significant fire” in the early hours of Saturday.

A statement on the website of the award-winning Tap & Run country pub and kitchen in Upper Broughton, halfway between Nottingham and Melton Mowbray, said the venue would not be trading “for the foreseeable future”.

It is owned by England cricketer Broad and the retired Harry Gurney and won Pub of the Year 2021 in Leicestershire as well as making it on to the Times list of the best places in Britain for Sunday lunch in 2022.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the property had been severely damaged with a fire in the roof still burning by mid-morning on Saturday.

In a tweet shortly before 4.30am, the fire service said it had eight fire engines at the scene in Main Road, Upper Broughton.

A statement on the pub’s website said: “We are devastated to announce that due to a significant fire in the early hours of June 11th The Tap & Run will not be trading for the foreseeable future.

“We are so sorry that we cannot honour our bookings or take any further bookings.

“We will keep everyone fully up to date on social media over the next few weeks.”

They thanked people for the “outpouring of support” and vowed “we will be back”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Girl who was eight at the time lost five family members and her home in the Grenfell fire

Children affected by loss and grief after the Grenfell fire had to deal with serious trauma, among them Sara Chebiouni lost five family members and her home at the age of eight.Five years on, Sara has therapy sessions every week that help her process these feelings.She still preserves a few key items from flat 182 on the 21st floor of Grenfell Tower, where her cousin and other relatives used to live. Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

What is each train operator planning to do during the rail strikes?

Britain’s train operators have started releasing information about what services they intend to run during next week’s rail strikes.Rail workers are walking out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.There will also be disruption on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.Here is a breakdown of each operator’s plan for strike days:– Avanti West CoastA limited service of around a quarter of the normal timetable will operate, and only between 8am and 6pm.A number of routes will not be served, such as to North Wales, Stoke and Edinburgh.The operator has suspended ticket sales for travel between Tuesday and Sunday to “help reduce disruption and overcrowding”.–...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Passengers told not to travel as rail and Tube strikes to cause ‘maximum disruption’

Rail and Tube passengers are advised not to travel next week as strikes are set to cause “maximum disruption” to the transport network.Half of Britain’s rail lines will be shut down while members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union take industrial action on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23, and Saturday 25 June over pay, job cuts, and conditions.Passengers “who must travel” are being urged by Network Rail (NR) to “plan ahead”.No passenger services will be serving towns and cities such as Penzance in Cornwall, Bournemouth in Dorset, Swansea in south Wales, Holyhead in north Wales, Chester in Cheshire and...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Surrey stay top as Hampshire and Lancashire seal dramatic victories

Surrey retained top spot in the LV= County Championship after Will Jacks’ second half-century of the match guided them to a tense three-wicket win over Somerset on Wednesday.Jacks held his nerve to hit 62 and guide the visitors past their target of 193 on the final day at Taunton.Lewis Gregory had earlier finished unbeaten on 110 as Somerset, also with the aid of 42 from Peter Siddle, took their second-innings total to 394.That gave them a shot at victory but, despite four for 61 from Kasey Aldridge, it did not prove quite enough.Surrey lead Division One by just three points...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Gurney
Person
Stuart Broad
The Independent

A timeline of Yorkshire’s cricket racism scandal

The fallout from the racism crisis in county cricket sparked by allegations from former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq has continued with the England and Wales Cricket Board charging the county and a “number of individuals” on Wednesday.Here is a timeline of the developments in the affair so far.September 2, 2020 – Rafiq tells ESPNcricinfo that he contemplated committing suicide during his time at Yorkshire because of “institutional racism” at the county.September 3, 2020 – Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton confirms a formal investigation into Rafiq’s claims will be launched.September 5, 2020 – Law firm Squire Patton Boggs is hired by Yorkshire...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Portrait of Terrence Higgins unveiled in Welsh parliament

A portrait of the first named person in the UK to die of an Aids-related illness has been unveiled in the Welsh parliament.The art piece marks almost 40 years since Terrence Higgins, better known as Terry Higgins, died at the beginning of the epidemic.His picture will now hang in the Senedd and act as a celebration of his legacy, as well as a reminder of “the millions of others who have been lost”.It comes as the Welsh Government sets out its plans to end new HIV cases in the country by 2030, and opens a 12-week public consultation on the...
U.K.
The Independent

UK weather: Britons swelter in 28C heat on hottest day of the year

Britons have sweltered in the hottest day of the year, marking the start of a heatwave with temperatures expected to soar to 34C on Friday. Temperatures on Wednesday reached 28C in parts of London, and parts of the southeast were exceptionally hot. The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office issued a Level 3 heat-health alert – the second-highest on a scale of 0-4 – for London, east of England and the southeast, with a level 1 alert in place for northern England.The 28C recorded at St James’s Park in central London makes it the hottest day of the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Sir Jackie Stewart: ‘Establishment’ has failed to find a cure for dementia

Former motor racing hero Sir Jackie Stewart said the establishment has “failed” to find a treatment for dementia and he is turning his hopes to youth to find the cure.Speaking to the PA news agency in Edinburgh on Wednesday, Sir Jackie said he is determined to find the cure for the disease his wife, Lady Helen Stewart, was diagnosed with in 2014.“Dementia is a horrible illness,” he said.“For 50 years, there has been no cure for dementia. Now I want to change that in my lifetime if possible, and that’s asking a lot.”He believes young people will be the ones...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#England#Fire Engines#Leicestershire#Times#Property#The Tap Run
The Independent

Crash for cash scammers ‘spreading to target people in towns and villages’

Crash for cash gangs are spreading out and targeting people in towns and sometimes even rural villages, the Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB) is warning.The scams often involve fraudsters slamming on their brakes at busy junctions and roundabouts so the driver behind cannot stop in time.Sometimes this is done with an accomplice in a second vehicle driving erratically in front, so they can divert the victim’s suspicions by saying the driver in front, who fled the scene, caused the accident.This change in tactic brings home the fact that no matter where people may live, everyone should be on their guard to...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

696K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy