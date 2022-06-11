ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Stuart Broad: Fire engulfs pub owned by England cricketer

By Colin Drury
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k1hza_0g7gWZII00

A pub co-owned by England cricketer Stuart Broad has been engulfed by a major fire.

Firefighters were called to the Tap and Run in the village of Upper Broughton in Nottinghamshire at 3.23am on Saturday morning.

The roof and first floor of the boozer – which Broad part-owns with former team mate Harry Gurney - have been significantly damaged in the blaze.

There are no reports of any injuries but nearby residents have been told to keep windows and doors closed.

Jonathan Wilson, station manager with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue, said: "We had eight appliances here and an aerial ladder platform.

"Swift action by the crews has contained the fire to the building but the building is quite badly damaged. We are working to dampen it down.”

He added: "We are going to concentrate on putting the fire out - we are having a structural engineer have a look at the building as well to see if it is structurally safe. Then, there will be an investigation."

The incident took place while Broad is in the middle of playing a test match for England against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham .

The 35-year-old, who plays for Nottinghamshire, is England's second highest test wicket taker of all-time, having picked up more than 540 wickets in 154 appearances.

