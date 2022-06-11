ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

U.S. House Ag panel mulls safety net changes in farm bill amid soaring costs

By Allison Winter
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m03m7_0g7gWS7D00

A farmer plants corn into a cover crop of barley. Photo courtesy of U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

WASHINGTON —  Members of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee are considering how to help farmers struggling with rising costs for fertilizer, fuel, seeds, and chemicals — the unfortunate harvest of the war in Ukraine, strains on the global supply system, inflation, and severe weather.

A panel of the committee heard from agricultural economists Thursday, as lawmakers debate how to structure the federal  safety net in the next farm bill, due when current programs expire in 2023.

The debate comes as traditional corn, soy, and wheat farmers straddle both sides of inflation and the economic effects from the war in Ukraine. They’re seeing both huge increases in prices for their crops and soaring costs for everything they have to purchase to plant them.

“Since 2018, when the last farm bill was written, farmers have experienced the economic impacts of a trade war with China, marketing and supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic,  historic weather events, and now extreme volatility in commodity and input markets,” said Rep. Cheri Bustos, an Illinois Democrat and the chairwoman of the subcommittee that oversees farm commodities.

“This all has implications for the next farm bill,” Bustos added.

Rep. Glenn Thompson, a Pennsylvania Republican, said he wants to pay special consideration to the margins for farmers as members work on the next farm bill. Thompson is the top Republican on the Agriculture Committee and could helm the farm bill process if Republicans take control of the House.

“The bottom line is that agriculture is a business and, at the end of the day, it is not what you bring in but the margin you are left with,” said Thompson. “I have tremendous concerns with where we are headed right now.”

Holes in the safety net

The farm bill includes long-standing safety net programs that offer some risk protection and financial support to American farmers.

That includes crop insurance and farm commodity programs, which pay farmers if crop prices drop. But the programs don’t account for the challenge for farmers of rising costs for fuel, fertilizer, pesticides, and seeds.

Economists suggested lawmakers consider pilot programs geared to aid farmers struggling in those margins.

“Input costs are increasing and with inflation, you’re going to have intense pressure where that safety net will be weakened,” said Ronald Rainey, director of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

The big commodity crops, especially corn and wheat, are seeing high prices — due in part to disruption of a global market that usually has Ukraine and Russia as important players.

Anticipated prices for the 2022 U.S. wheat crop are 50 percent higher than they were in January, according to Joseph Janzen, an agricultural economist at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Futures prices for corn and soybean prices are also on the rise: 30 percent for corn and 20 percent higher for soybeans.

But agricultural economists told lawmakers that the sky-high prices may give a false impression, since farmers are also paying more than ever for fertilizer and fuel. The benchmark prices on crude oil and U.S. fertilizer prices approximately tripled between January 2021 and March 2022.

Russia and Belarus are also major fertilizer producers and exporters. Those input prices are expected to stay high for the next few years.

“What we know is going to happen, is prices are going to decline but input prices are going to stay up for a while, they always do. And that is going to leave people in a cost-price squeeze,” said Joe Outlaw, co-director of the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University.

The high fertilizer and energy prices have both short and long-term effects for agriculture. If farmers respond by planting less and using less fertilizer, they will have a smaller harvest — bringing in less income for their farms and potentially exacerbating rising food costs.

Farm bill process

Every five years lawmakers have to reauthorize the farm bill — a laborious process to re-examine the policy and funding structure for federal agriculture and food assistance programs.

The farm bill is unique in that it provides “mandatory” funding for many of the programs it authorizes, so the programs do not have to go through the congressional appropriations process every year. As such, farm bill authorization is a complex and contentious process, as lawmakers debate how and where to spend more money.

Most lawmakers at the subcommittee hearing Thursday did not call for a major overhaul of the longstanding safety net for farm commodities.

“Our main approach to writing a new farm bill should be a cautious one,” said Rep. Rick Allen, a Georgia Republican, noting how chaotic the past few years have been for agriculture and the economy. “We should not make major changes unless we are able to fully evaluate the consequences of those changes.”

But some said they should consider more flexibility and innovation in farm programs to try to address  mounting challenges from drought, severe weather, and climate change. For instance, more than half of Arizona is in severe drought and an additional 10 percent is enduring extreme drought.

“I have never seen conditions like this with no relief in sight. We have something that has to be overcome, and we can’t do it by half measures,” said Rep. Tom O’ Halleran, an Arizona Democrat.

In addition to the commodity programs, the farm bill includes crop insurance, conservation programs, and food assistance programs. The bulk of farm bill spending goes to food programs, like the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps) for low-income individuals and families.

The post U.S. House Ag panel mulls safety net changes in farm bill amid soaring costs appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Gun control bills to be taken up by U.S. House panel in emergency meeting

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Following mass shootings in New York and Texas, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee is holding an emergency meeting on Thursday to mark up gun control legislation — though it’s likely doomed. The package includes eight gun-related bills, known as the “Protecting Our Kids Act,” and they are expected to pass the Democratic-controlled House. […] The post Gun control bills to be taken up by U.S. House panel in emergency meeting appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

What to know about Thursday’s public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will launch the first in a series of public hearings Thursday night in the hopes of drawing a major prime-time national television audience. The Democratic-led committee, which includes two Republicans who defied their party leadership to join, has been tight-lipped about […] The post What to know about Thursday’s public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill aiding veterans exposed to burn pits edges toward passage

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is set to approve a sweeping bill in the coming days steered by the bipartisan duo of Montana’s Jon Tester and Kansas’ Jerry Moran that would expand health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas — though a few final details linger. Democrats and Republicans on Capitol […] The post Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill aiding veterans exposed to burn pits edges toward passage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MONTANA STATE
Florida Phoenix

What gun control proposals will the U.S. House consider? Here’s the list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Democrats on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee have unveiled a gun control legislative package that they plan to mark up Thursday morning. The package, named the Protecting Our Kids Act, is made up of eight bills related to gun control, all first introduced in 2021 by Democratic lawmakers. Only one had any Republican co-sponsors, […] The post What gun control proposals will the U.S. House consider? Here’s the list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate Republicans block bill requiring agencies monitor domestic terrorism

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked a bill that would require federal agencies to monitor domestic terrorism incidents, including those potentially related to white supremacy. The failure of the Senate procedural vote showed again how difficult it is for Congress to agree on any response to U.S. gun violence. It followed a racist […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans block bill requiring agencies monitor domestic terrorism appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Bustos
Daily Mail

First two US fighters are captured by Russian soldiers in battle for Kharkiv amid fears they will be handed death sentences like two British soldiers caught by Putin's army

Two American fighters have been taken as prisoners of war in Ukraine, the first since the conflict began. Robert Drueke and Andy Huynh were taken prisoner by Russian forces last week on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Drueke, 39, and Huynh, 27, are both from Alabama. It's unclear if they were...
MILITARY
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis to dangerous gun ‘nut jobs’: ‘You’re not going to walk out of there alive’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that he prefers to target gun “lunatics” rather than gun rights to prevent mass shootings. During a news conference he called in Fort Myers Beach to highlight his environmental record, the governor replied to a reporter’s question about guns by seeming to lament the closure of large mental hospitals decades […] The post DeSantis to dangerous gun ‘nut jobs’: ‘You’re not going to walk out of there alive’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis signs 2022-23 state budget, slicing $3 billion in vetoes, while dissing President Biden

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the 2022-23 state budget of $109.9 billion on Thursday, slashing $3.1 billion in line-item vetoes from the original document approved by the Legislature in the spring. The governor acknowledged some “pork” in the hefty budget, often labeled pork barrel projects, turkeys, or local budget items that bring home the bacon for […] The post DeSantis signs 2022-23 state budget, slicing $3 billion in vetoes, while dissing President Biden appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Bill#Food Stamps#Safety Net#Crop Insurance#Politics Federal#U S House Ag#Illinois Democrat#Republican#Margi
Florida Phoenix

Former Georgia prosecutor denies ‘black suitcase’ voting fraud at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

Quality Journalism for Critical Times BJay Pak, the former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia who refused to certify former President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud, on Monday told the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee that there was no evidence of fraud in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Pak did not detail for the panel the […] The post Former Georgia prosecutor denies ‘black suitcase’ voting fraud at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WASHINGTON, DC
Florida Phoenix

Black rifles are the favorite of mass shooters. To save lives, these guns have to go

Quality Journalism for Critical Times We must ban the black rifles. It’s the only way to stop the epidemic of mass killings in America, where the favored weapon of the gunmen (and they are nearly all men) is the AR-15 and its variants, assault weapons collectively known as “black rifles.” Yet the National Rifle Association and a chorus of conservatives are […] The post Black rifles are the favorite of mass shooters. To save lives, these guns have to go appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
UVALDE, TX
Florida Phoenix

As insulin costs soar, diabetics say a $35 cap on co-pays is not enough

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Lacy Mason was a 21-year-old graduate student in Atlanta when she started rationing her insulin. As a Type 1 diabetic, she needs to take insulin every day for survival. But when the cost surged to $960 a month, Mason could no longer afford it. She had aged out of Medicaid and her student […] The post As insulin costs soar, diabetics say a $35 cap on co-pays is not enough appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

Louisiana House approves harsher criminal penalties for abortion providers

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Louisiana House of Representatives gave final passage Thursday to bills that would enhance criminal penalties for abortion providers and make it a crime for out-of-state companies to supply abortion pills to Louisiana residents by mail. Senate Bill 342, sponsored by Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, would increase criminal penalties for abortion providers under Louisiana’s trigger […] The post Louisiana House approves harsher criminal penalties for abortion providers appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Florida Phoenix

Ag Commissioner Fried urges Feds to ‘closely monitor’ Florida’s election process

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is urging federal officials to “closely monitor” the state’s election process, claiming that the DeSantis administration and the GOP-led Legislature have been implementing “deliberate attempts to circumvent or override democratic norms,” according to a Monday letter to the U.S. Department of Justice. Fried, an attorney and an elected Cabinet official, […] The post Ag Commissioner Fried urges Feds to ‘closely monitor’ Florida’s election process appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘My mom’s life mattered’: Son of Black shooting victim urges Congress to act

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The son of a Black woman shot and killed by a white supremacist begged members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday to take action against such domestic terrorism. The gunman in Buffalo, New York, was motivated by the “great replacement theory,” a racist conspiracy theory that claims growing numbers of immigrants and people […] The post ‘My mom’s life mattered’: Son of Black shooting victim urges Congress to act appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
BUFFALO, NY
Florida Phoenix

State Sen. Taddeo endorses Charlie Crist for governor; Fried lays out 19-point policy platform

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With just 10 weeks before the 2022 Democratic gubernatorial primary, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist formally filed qualifying paperwork, and also got an endorsement from State Sen. Annette Taddeo. Meanwhile, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, also in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, recently released a campaign platform outlining 19 areas she plans to tackle if elected governor. The […] The post State Sen. Taddeo endorses Charlie Crist for governor; Fried lays out 19-point policy platform appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Senate Dems call GOP property-insurance bill a ‘$2 billion tax giveaway’; Republicans defend plan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Senate Democrats tried dozens of times Tuesday morning, to no avail, to alter the course of a GOP-sponsored property-insurance bill heading for passage that they say fails to promptly aid homeowners facing steep rate hikes and policy cancellations on the cusp of hurricane season. Senate Bill 2-D, one of two bills spotlighted in this […] The post Senate Dems call GOP property-insurance bill a ‘$2 billion tax giveaway’; Republicans defend plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy