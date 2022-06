LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- Camp Galilee Directors Mark and Melissa Lay were guest speakers at the South Campbell County Rotary Club luncheon on Tuesday. Camp Director Mark Lay spoke about the camp’s summer programs, as well as construction and upgrades taking place at the Christian camp. He also gave some history on Galilee, calling it one of “Campbell County’s best kept secrets and a top-notch children’s camp. “Camp Galilee began in 1958 and over the years thousands of campers have made special memories out on the lake. Lay and his wife began volunteering at the camp in 2008 after they got married. In 2012, they came on full time and then took over directorship of the camp in 2017. The pair have a long history at Galilee. Both of their fathers were active at the camp with construction. Mark Lay attended the camp from age seven to 18. “Miss Glover and Miss Clark, the Bible ladies, would come to the schools to tell Bible stories and my mom and dad got involved in the camp through them. I was only seven and they let me come early,” Lay said. His wife Melissa Nelson Lay grew up next door to the camp. Her father, Paul Nelson, helped build many of the newer buildings at Camp Galilee.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO