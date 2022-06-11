ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Weather Service Updates Potential for Strong Storms This Evening

kwbg.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des...

www.kwbg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwbg.com

Weather Service Issues Flood Warning, Boone, Dallas, Greene and Story Counties

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has issued a Flood Warning for Boone, Dallas, Greene and Story Counties. Flood Warning National Weather Service Des Moines IA 657 AM CDT Wed Jun 15 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Iowa and west central Iowa, including the following counties, in central Iowa, Boone, Dallas and Story. In west central Iowa, Greene. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 651 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported previous heavy rain produced flooding along Eagle Ave near 310th Street. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across much of Boone County overnight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Ames, Boone, Perry, Jefferson, Ogden, Woodward, Boone Speedway, Iowa State Center, Grand Junction, Kelley, Rippey, Dawson, Bouton, Luther, Fraser, Beaver, Berkley, Ledges State Park, Boone Municipal Airport and Perry Municipal Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
BOONE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

A Severe Weather Warning Hit Multiple Central Iowa Counties Tuesday Night

A severe weather warning came through portions of the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area Tuesday night. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Guthrie, Cass and part of Northwest Adair County from 10:30-11:15pm.The primary hazards with the warning were more than 60 miles per hour winds and quarter size hail.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
kwbg.com

Weather Service Issues Flash Flood Warning

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has issued a Flash Flood Warning:. Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Des Moines IA 314 AM CDT Wed Jun 15 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BOONE, SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON, SOUTHWESTERN HARDIN, NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL AND NORTHWESTERN STORY COUNTIES... At 314 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Ames, Nevada, Story City, Roland, Jewell Junction, Gilbert, Iowa State Center, Hubbard, Zearing, Radcliffe, Ellsworth, Union, McCallsburg, New Providence, Randall, Buckeye, St. Anthony, Garden City, Drake Airport and Iowa Falls Municipal Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather expected in Central Nebraska late Tuesday, early Wednesday

HASTINGS, NE — Forecasters with the National Weather Service say severe weather is expected to strike Central Nebraska in the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center lists much of the region in the ‘slight’ risk for severe weather category, which is the second most extreme out of five categories. The NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook says a few thunderstorms could be strong to severe with hail the size of golf balls and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Heavy rain could cause isolated flooding in low-lying areas.
NEBRASKA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa flooding caused by rain totals topping 4″

IOWA — Thunderstorms making their way through Iowa dropped more than four inches of rain in some spots overnight causing flash flooding early Wednesday. There’s also damage being reported from strong winds in the southwest part of the state. The highest rain totals that have been reported to the National Weather Service since midnight came […]
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

BREAKING NEWS: SE Iowa Residents Asked to Conserve Energy During Wednesday’s Heat

Due to the extremely hot weather conditions and higher demand for electricity, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), who oversees and manages the electrical grid system in the Eastern Iowa REC service territory, has issued a public appeal for member consumers to conserve energy for Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Eastern Iowa REC is asking members to voluntarily conserve energy today, especially during the peak demand period from 4-9 p.m.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws Rrb
kiow.com

Heat Advisory Issued for the Area

The hottest weather of the year so far is forecast for Iowa today and tomorrow. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at noon for the entire state, lasting until 7 o’clock tomorrow night. Meteorologist Kristy Carter, at the National Weather Service, says it’s already steamy and it’s only going to get hotter.
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Hours of storms leave trail of damage across SE Nebraska and SW Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — A series of severe thunderstorms rolled across southeast Nebraska and southwestern Iowa overnight, damaging trees and cutting power to thousands in their wake. A tornado warning was issued for Northern Lancaster County around 10:43 p.m. Tuesday when spotters reported a tornado along Interstate 80 west of Lincoln near Malcolm.
CASS COUNTY, NE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa producer thankful severe storms missed his farm

Iowa producer thankful severe storms missed his farm. A southwest Iowa farmer says his farm wasn’t impacted by recent severe storms in his area. Jeff Jorgenson raises corn and soybeans near Sidney in Fremont County. “Red Oak had some hail, over by Clarinda there was hail, up by Silver City and a little south of Malvern,” he said. “There’s been hail around and obviously we know the state of Nebraska has had some real hailstorms. We probably dodged some bullets in that regard compared to the state of Nebraska.”
IOWA STATE
1011now.com

Severe storms leave damage across sections of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe storms swept through much of central and southeast Nebraska Tuesday night, leaving damage in several areas. Tornado sirens sounded in Lincoln Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. Local law enforcement reported a confirmed tornado in Lancaster County around 11 p.m. Golf ball and tennis ball-sized hail fell...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KCJJ

National Weather Service: Hot, stormy start to the work week

The National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible in Eastern Iowa on Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas north of Interstate 80 in a Slight Risk for severe weather. The main threats appear to be damaging winds, with tornadoes and winds as secondary threats. Very...
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

Rain and hail causes some crop replanting

DES MOINES — Some Iowa farmers had to replant following rain and hail last week. The USDA report shows the corn planting was completed by the end of the week and just three percent of the beans remain to be planted. There were some reports however of pockets of heavy rain and isolated severe hail that led to farmers replanting some damaged crops.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Humidity sticking around Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It’s been a hot and humid afternoon and storms are beginning to fire across Eastern NE and Western IA. A tornado watch has been posted for SW and W Iowa until 10p tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible with hail and wind the big threats, but obviously a tornado can’t be ruled out.
94.1 KRNA

Several Eastern Iowa Beaches Hit With E. Coli Warnings

For those of you who are fans of hot summer weather, the wait is over! Temperatures are going to soar into the '90s this week with hot and humid conditions finally taking hold. For those of you that love to hit the pool or the beach during the summer, this will be your kind of weather! Unfortunately, some favorite Iowa beaches will be off-limits due to some potentially dangerous bacteria.
IOWA STATE
KSDK

Sunday's large hail and damaging wind threat diminish

ST. LOUIS — Update 10:55 p.m. Very warm and humid conditions prevail across the area, but thunderstorms remain unlikely to form overnight as the atmosphere appears to have trouble literally growing the clouds --- Scott Connell. Update 7:30 p.m. Scattered thunderstorms that were in mid-Missouri around 5 p.m. have...
newscenter1.tv

Storm Damage: Philip, other communities hit hard by storms Saturday evening

PHILIP, S.D. – Severe weather crossed sections of the Black Hills Region late Saturday afternoon and evening, leaving a trail of damage starting from Butte County and the Black Hills stretching through the central portions of South Dakota. Damage reports ranged from hail reports up to 4″ in diameter...
KROC News

Thunderstorms Producing Flash Flooding in Southern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Heavy rains today prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings for an area west of Rochester. The warnings will be in effect until 11:30 AM across northern Steele County and sections of Waseca County due to street flooding and plugging along small creeks and streams. The warning includes the cities of Owatonna and Waseca.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy