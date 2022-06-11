What to Watch Saturday: Melissa Joan Hart stars in Lifetime ‘hoarder’ movie

Dirty Little Secret (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new movie is billed by Lifetime as being “inspired by true events” and it’s part of their “Ripped From the Headlines” summer movie series. It follows seventeen-year-old Lucy (Lizzie Boys) who has been painfully isolated from her peers for years and refuses to let anyone near her house in order to hide her family secret: the overwhelming mountain of clutter filling every corner of her home. Lucy plans her escape to college while managing her mother Joanna’s (Melissa Joan Hart) hoarding disorder. Her mother is a highly functioning nurse at work, but maintains the dysfunction in their home with an obsessive grip. But after a tragedy, Lucy must decide if she will hide her mother’s secret, or expose it to the world. The movie is inspired by “Dirty Little Secret,” a book for young adults written by C.J. Omololu that examines the impact of hoarding on children.

Caribbean Summer (8 p.m., Hallmark) - A news producer heads to the Caribbean for relaxation, only to fall victim to a rental scam. Then she befriends the real owner and discovers fun and romance.

David Bowie: Series Moonlight (9:30 p.m., PBS NC) - David Bowie performs in a 1983 concert from Vancouver, B.C. Songs include “Let’s Dance,” “Heroes” and “China Girl.”

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.