ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Pulte Homes unveils new amenities at Edgewater and Edgewater Shores in Babcock Ranch

By Gravina, Smith, Matte & Arnold Marketing & PR
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8S0G_0g7gSzBu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSicx_0g7gSzBu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fb2g5_0g7gSzBu00

BABCOCK RANCH, Fla. – Pulte Homes continues to enhance the lifestyle experience for residents of its Edgewater and Edgewater Shores neighborhoods in Babcock Ranch with two new distinctive private lakefront amenity centers. One of the nation’s most recognized and trusted brands in homebuilding for 70 years, Pulte Homes has completed amenities for Edgewater and recently commenced construction of its sister neighborhood amenity campus in Edgewater Shores.

“Edgewater and Edgewater Shores are beautiful, gated communities along the largest lakes at Babcock Ranch with expansive green spaces and located within minutes of the town’s downtown center,” said Josh Graeve, vice president of sales for PulteGroup’s Southwest Florida Division. “By locating each amenity center on the lakefront, every resident can enjoy the amazing lake views as well as a welcoming community destination to meet their neighbors, spend time with family and friends, and enjoy Florida’s beautiful weather. Since the Edgewater amenity center opened, it’s become the social hub of the neighborhood.”

Nestled along the shores of two expansive lakes including Lake Timber, the recently opened Edgewater amenity center offers a heated swimming pool, chaises and umbrellas and a fire pit lounge. It also has a pool cabana for shaded seating, barbecue grills and connects with the extensive hiking, biking, and walking trails at Babcock Ranch.

With high demand for the 101 homes in Edgewater Shores, Pulte Homes has begun building the new neighborhood’s amenity campus overlooking the 300-acre Lake Babcock. It will feature a heated resort-style pool, a fire pit lounge, pool cabana, barbecue grills and a kayak launch from a floating dock.

Between both Edgewater and Edgewater Shores, Pulte Homes offers an eleven total home designs featuring flexible open-concept floor plans centered around a connected gathering room, kitchen and casual dining area for ease of living and entertaining. These thoughtful living spaces flow to covered lanais displaying lake and landscape views.

Created for families of all sizes and empty nesters alike, the neighborhoods’ well-appointed homes offer 1,405 to 3,600 square feet of living space, two to five bedrooms, up to five full bathrooms and two- or three-car garages with generous storage space. New homes in Edgewater Shores are available from under $500,000 to $700,000 and combine Pulte’s signature quality construction and consumer-first designs.

Flexibility is built into each floor plan, reflecting the preferences and passions of today’s homebuyers with options to extend lanais and patios, expand garages, add custom pools and spas, and transform flex rooms into an additional bedroom, den, home office or hobby space. Plan-specific customization also provides opportunities to create sunrooms, extend gathering rooms, enhance entertainment with a wine refrigerator and built-in wine storage, more.

The professionally decorated Hallmark, Mystique and Stardom model homes, open for viewing in Edgewater, illustrate three of Pulte’s available home designs between Edgewater and Edgewater Shores.

Pulte Homes, the Florida Green Building Coalition’s 2020 Builder of the Year, incorporates sustainable building practices and energy-conserving features into every Edgewater and Edgewater Shores home. Whole-home wraps, weatherproofing and R-30 insulation improve indoor air quality and reduce heat transfer while insulated double-pane low-e windows, energy-efficient appliances, water heaters and programmable thermostats reduce energy use.

Edgewater and Edgewater Shores are within walking and bike-riding distance of Founder’s Square, Babcock Ranch’s walkable downtown with shops, restaurants, outdoor recreation areas and a lakeside boardwalk and bandshell. Parks and trails, a lake for kayaking and canoeing and Lee Health’s Healthy Life Center encourage a healthy lifestyle for residents.

The model homes are open daily: Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the Edgewater sales center at 42403 Edgewater Drive, online at www.EdgewaterBabcock.com, or by calling or texting 941-307-7348. Babcock Ranch is located just northeast of Fort Myers off Babcock Ranch Road/State Road 31.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Pulte Homes unveils new amenities at Edgewater and Edgewater Shores in Babcock Ranch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Edgewater, FL
State
Florida State
Fort Myers, FL
Business
Fort Myers, FL
Real Estate
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amenity#Spas#Swimming Pool#Pulte Homes#Babcock Ranch#Pultegroup
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The News-Press

The News-Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy