North Port, FL

Pulte Homes announces Arbor Oaks

By Gravina, Smith, Matte & Arnold Marketing & PR
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago

A new community for active, resort-inspired lifestyle in North Port

Pulte Homes, one of the nation’s most recognized and trusted brands in homebuilding for 70 years, has introduced their newest community for vibrant, active, and resort-inspired living in North Port, called Arbor Oaks. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment, outdoor recreation and the region’s famous white-sand beaches, Arbor Oaks is anticipated to open in spring 2023.

“Arbor Oaks caters to active adults and families who desire the camaraderie and social lifestyle our communities are known for,” said Richard McCormick, area president of PulteGroup’s Florida Divisions. “At Arbor Oaks, residents will enjoy private amenities and single-family homes offering flexible home designs they can personalize, all at an attractive price point and in a convenient location.”

As the third PulteGroup neighborhood in the master-planned Woodlands community of North Port, Arbor Oaks complements Cypress Falls by Del Webb for adults 55 and older and Cedar Grove by Centex offering affordable family homes.

“Our homebuyers love the location of The Woodlands, and we are excited to bring another vibrant new community to this increasingly popular area,” McCormick said. “Arbor Oaks is ideal for seasonal residents, empty nesters, and families of all sizes.”

Nestled within 123-acres offering water, wetland preserve and landscape views, Arbor Oaks’ 341 future front doors combine Pulte’s signature quality new home construction and consumer-first designs with a choice of three homesite sizes. Modern, open-concept floor plans created for the needs and lifestyles of today’s homebuyers, seamlessly flow into gathering spaces, dining areas and well-appointed kitchens and to spacious outdoor living opportunities for enjoying the Florida lifestyle year-round.

Pulte Homes will begin construction this fall of professionally decorated model homes illustrating the versatility of its innovative designs and numerous options for personalization.

From sunny days at the resort-style pool and connecting with new friends at the community’s social center to friendly competition on the community’s sports courts, Arbor Oaks residents will enjoy amenities designed for an active lifestyle focused on wellness, fitness and recreation as well as leisurely pastimes. Arbor Oaks’ 3.5-acre lakefront amenity campus features indoor and outdoor gathering areas and a clubhouse with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a community room for social activities, resident club meetings and large events.

Located off Panacea Boulevard in Sarasota County with a secondary entrance at Plantation Boulevard, Arbor Oaks is close to major travel routes, within four minutes of I-75 via Exit 179, Toledo Blade Road and 10 minutes from U.S. 41. The community is just 18 minutes from the growing Punta Gorda Airport with 51 U.S. destinations served by Allegiant Airlines and 50 minutes from the Southwest Florida International Airport.

Beyond the gates, Arbor Oaks residents will also enjoy proximity to golf at four 18-hole courses nearby and easy access to the area’s many state, county and city parks offering canoeing, kayaking, fishing, athletic fields, camping and bike, hiking and nature trails.

For beachgoers and anglers, Arbor Oaks is 30 minutes from Venice, the “City on the Gulf,” known for its popular fishing pier, ancient shark’s teeth and miles of beautiful white-sand Gulf of Mexico beaches.

Grocery shopping and health needs are found four minutes away at Publix Super Market and a Walgreens pharmacy. Arbor Oaks is also close to primary care, specialty physicians and emergency care provided by Sarasota Memorial, John Hopkins All Children’s, Bayfront Health and Fawcett Memorial hospitals.

An array of dining, entertainment and shopping choices are within a 12-minute radius, including symphony, concert band and chorale performances at the North Port Performing Arts Center, the Port Charlotte Town Center offering national retail brands and restaurants, and Tampa Rays spring training at the Charlotte Sports Park. Located 25 minutes away within Wellen Park is the newly built CoolToday Park, the springtime home of the World Series Atlanta Braves.

For families, Arbor Oaks is close to top rated public schools and the K-12 Imagine Charter School.  Adult learns will enjoy adult and community enrichment classes in traditional courses like Microsoft to advanced pottery at Suncoast Technical College with social interaction via Zoom and in-person luncheons, lectures and seminars.

For exclusive monthly updates as the community progresses, join the Arbor Oaks VIP Interest List by visiting www.ArborOaksFL.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Pulte Homes announces Arbor Oaks

