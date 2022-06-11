Florida Lifestyle Homes, a premier custom home builder in Southwest Florida, is honored to have received The Florida Green Building Coalition’s Platinum certification for the Annette Model Home in Babcock Ranch. The Florida Green Building Coalition (FGBC) is a nonprofit entity dedicated to promoting sustainability with environmental, economic, and social benefits through regional education and certification programs. Florida Lifestyle Homes’ Net-Zero energy model home, The Annette, in Babcock Ranch has met the FGBC’s various construction and design requirements to receive a Platinum Certification. Some design choices that helped propel the Anette to the platinum level include water efficient plumbing and irrigation, recycled roof and drywall material, the exclusion of volatile organic compounds in paints and finishes, and much more! The Annette is currently available for showings and purchase! For additional information, Please visit FLHFL.com or contact Keller-Williams Realty agent Laurie Johnstone at (239) 462-1195.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida Lifestyle Homes model achieves platinum FGBC certification