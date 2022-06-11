Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Kuntry Cookin offers a variety of classic soul food in Muskegon
By Skyla Jewell-Hammie
MLive
4 days ago
MUSKEGON, MI - Two Muskegon natives, Destinee Keener-Sargent and Kemmie Sargent turned their love for soul food into a career by serving the Muskegon area comfort food made from scratch in their Kuntry Cookin’ food truck. The husband-and-wife duo debuted the Kuntry Cookin’ business in 2016 by completing...
Sarkozy’s Bakery has been providing fresh baked goods to the Kalamazoo community since 1978. As Judy Sarkozy nears her 81st birthday, she began to wonder what the future of her beloved business would become. Many people may not remember, but Sarkozy and her bakery overcame a devastating fire in 2012, though she was near the age of retirement, with the help and love of the Kalamazoo community Sarkozy was able to rebuild. In hopes of preserving the strong business she made, a succession plan was set in place for the first time in 44 years.
MUSKEGON, MI -- The anticipated return of dining at the Muskegon Country Club is being celebrated this week. Lake Bluff Grille, the new restaurant named after its location on the bluff overlooking Muskegon Lake, is having its grand opening and welcoming customers Wednesday, June 15. Following a ribbon cutting, diners will begin being seated at 5:30 p.m.
KENT COUNTY, MI — The owners of Lost Art Brewhouse in Walker have launched a food truck specializing in smash burgers. Lost Art Burger, created by Brad Lawrence, Mike Smith and chef Paul Ripley, is parked outside Lost Art Brewhouse, and was established to provide burgers, fries and chicken nuggets to customers of the brewery, which does not have a kitchen.
KALAMAZOO, MI — Judy Sarkozy is nearing her 81st birthday, but the beloved Kalamazoo baker has no plans of retiring anytime soon. Yet for the first time in the 44 years she has owned and operated Sarkozy’s Bakery in downtown Kalamazoo, there is a straightforward succession plan in place for the future of the business she founded in 1978.
SpartanNash has acquired Shop-N-Save Food Centers (SNS), a three-store Michigan chain that has been a SpartanNash distribution customer for almost 25 years, the retailer and wholesaler announced June 14. Family-owned SNS was founded in 1973 by William "Bill" DeVries and operated locations in Benzonia, Fremont and Ludington, Mich., Grand Rapids,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Projections of whirling lights and twisting colors makes viewers feel like they’ve stepped into Vincent Van Gogh paintings. That’s part of a traveling, immersive art exhibit now on display in Grand Rapids. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opened to the public this...
Summer is finally here in West Michigan, and with temperatures hitting the 80s and 90s this week, you're likely bracing yourself to rock sandals, shorts, and anything possible to keep yourself cooler. Not everyone owns a pool or has the money to run their air conditioning on full blast, so...
Marshall, Michigan is known to be a magical place. Home to the American Museum of Magic, the largest magic museum in the United States, the town represents Michigan's unique ties to the charming enchantment of the magic community. Located only 40 miles from the Magical Capital of the World of...
Who knew that this unique Airbnb was hidden away in Battle Creek?. A historic Frank Lloyd Wright house, this rental includes the entire home which consists of three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. As well, the home is,. minutes from Goguac Lake, the BC Country Club, downtown Battle...
LANSING, MI – Potter Park Zoo is asking for the public’s help in naming a female bongo calf born earlier this year. The incredibly rare eastern bongo is native to a remote mountain territory in central Kenya. Only around 100 are thought to remain in the wild, partly because their ornate horns and unique orange coat make them targets of poaching. At accredited zoos across the United States, there are around 300 bongos.
MANISTEE, MI – The city of Manistee has installed a new hazard warning system at its two Lake Michigan beaches to help keep swimmers safe. The new system uses the familiar red, yellow and green for high, medium and low hazard swimming conditions but instead of a flag, it has lights that change automatically when the National Weather Service updates its beach hazard forecast. It looks like a traffic signal.
WALKER, Mich. — As the first big heat rush of the season hits West Michigan, many of us will be turning on, or pulling out the air conditioners. And whether you use an internal HVAC system, window unit, or another kind of device to cool down, there are some things you may not know you're doing wrong.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Muskegon residents will gather to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday at various events across county Thursday through Sunday. June 19, 1865, marks the day enslaved Black Americans in Galveston, Texas finally learned of their freedom. The news from federal troops came two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves in all states.
ALBION, MI -- Calhoun County’s newest park named “Ménwabek” in the Nottawaseppi Huron Band language translates to “beautiful meadow.”. And that’s what people will see in the new park at 10750 28 Mile Road in Albion Township that acts as a trail head for the Iron Belle Trail, Albion River Trail and the North Country Trail. The park officially opened June 4 and gives those who use it a look at the restorations made to prairie habitat and woodlands.
LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell restaurant, Backwater Cafe, has closed its doors. Its owner, Jeff Altoft, said the building will be leased out to a local Mexican restaurant. However, former employees said they were not given notice of the closure, and one had a verbal agreement to purchase the business.
Grand Rapids is saying goodbye to another restaurant. After more than 8 years in business, a breakfast joint on the city's southeast side is shutting down. If you want to eat at Manna Café in Forest Hills, get there this weekend!. The breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant announced on...
