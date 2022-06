Throughout the day, high temperatures will reach the mid-90’s north of I-10 and close to 90° right at the beaches. However, when you factor in that humidity, it will feel like 105° to 110°. Because of this, our whole area is under a Heat Advisory from 11 AM until 7 PM today. Make sure you drink lots of water, take plenty of breaks in the shade or inside, and don’t forget about your pets! Only a few lucky ones will see a stray shower or storm to cool things down, but most will stay dry and hot. Tonight, it will stay humid with lows in the 70’s and 80’s yet again.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO