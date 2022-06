Appleton is a famous city which is known for its informative museums and parks. Visit this city that has the cultural heart and capital of Fox Cities. Well-known for its Harry Houdini history and performing arts, this city houses too many attractions. This city also amazes visitors with its electrifying sports and heritage houses. Know in this city what the 10 best things to do are and how to check out our roundup of the best things to do in Appleton, WI with Allegiant Airlines Booking .

APPLETON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO