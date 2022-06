MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody after police said he held a person at knifepoint during an attempted robbery and cut the victim. Officers were called on Friday to North Kings Highway, near Chapin Memorial Park, where a victim told police that a man with long hair came up to him outside his vehicle, pulled out a knife and demanded his wallet.

