The recount seeks to bring closure to the tight race for the last of four spots in the primary election for the New Hanover County Board of Education. Incumbent Nelson Beaulieu was initially ahead of challenger Jennah Bosch by three votes on the May 17 primary election night. The following week, the county canvass on May 27, which finalized vote totals, flipped those results, leaving Bosch ahead by three votes – but well within the margin for a recount request.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO