£50K of bikes and kit stolen from Trek-Segafredo in second theft in two weeks

Trek-Segafredo might have been flying high at the Women’s Tour, with Elisa Longo Borghini winning stage five and the GC, but for the second time in two weeks the team have had bikes stolen at a race.

On Thursday night, while the team were parked at the Mercure Hotel in Swansea thieves broke into the mechanics’ truck, and stole two Trek Emonda bikes among other items.

It’s not the first time this summer the team have fallen victim to thieves in their two-race stay in the UK. Two weeks ago at the final stage of Ride London, staff were unloading bikes for the race while parked in Northumberland Avenue where it joins Trafalgar Square, when one was taken.

Of the two bikes stolen in Wales one belonged to Welsh rider Elynor Bäckstedt, while the other was former French champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot’s. Luckily Bäckstedt lives relatively locally and her father, Magnus brought her home bike so she had a spare in the race.

The bikes stolen in Swansea and the one taken in London, which was former world champion Amalie Dideriksen’s, are highly distinctive. Each one has the rider’s name on the top tube and are decked out on the women’s squad’s striking blue colours.

They are equipped all equipped with SRAM Red ETAP AXS 12 speed groupsets and Bontrager Aeolus wheels.

While Bäckstedt’s bike is a 54cm the other two are 52cm frames, though Cordon-Ragot’s is the most distinctive. Not only does it have gear changing blips under the bars, it also sports 37mm deep wheels with yellow valves.

Though far from ideal it is not the worst theft the team have suffered. The night before the 2020 Strade Bianche thieves stole all the team’s bikes, leaving them to beg borrow and steal machines for other teams and their men’s squad.

The incident was reported to South Wales Police who are investigating.

“South Wales Police is investigating the theft of two bikes from a parked van which was in a secure car park on Phoenix Way, Swansea," read a police statement.

"The theft occurred sometime between Thursday (June 9) night and Friday (June 10) morning.

"The items stolen were two bikes, wheels and other items, worth approximately £50,000.

"If anyone has any information which will assist us in our investigation, please go to https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and quote 2200193690.”