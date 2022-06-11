Sallee Wade: Women’s bodies, women’s wisdom

I speak as a woman and devoted follower of Jesus Christ for over 20 years. It would have been longer, had it not been for a 20-year hiatus at age 17. I’d been active at church since 12, beginning on my own initiative. At 15, I’d purchased my first horse with babysitting money. During that 17th summer, Sunday morning trail rides began taking priority over church. One day, an elderly Baptist preacher, ostensibly hired to help our pastor make home visits, came calling. My parents were at work. Quite adult for my age, I was delighted, eager to tell this "Man-of-God" how close I felt to God in nature, especially on a horse; even just caring for him. I fixed coffee and cookies and we settled at the kitchen table. Soon however, I sensed this conversation was not going well.

The more I hurried to explain, the worse things grew until, with veins standing out in his head, he couldn’t contain himself. Leaping up, he jarred the table, spilling his coffee and shouting “What kind of a God do you worship?!”

Shocked and frightened, I nonetheless felt my instinctual ears flatten and my hackles rise. I stood to face him, as he boomed, I was becoming a Pagan and would surely go to hell if I didn’t get back in church!

Thanks to plenty of experience with my father’s alcoholic rants, I retorted if he represented God and my horse represented hell, I’d have to choose the horse! Grabbing his Bible, he fled. Following him to the front door, I locked it behind him and leaned against it, shaking. “Now, you’ve done it”, I told myself. Not only do you not always ‘honor your parents’, you’ve now flown in the face of God himself and are forever barred from heaven.” I considered that momentarily, then decided at least in hell I’d have my horse. Looking back that was an excellent choice.

I’ve since learned to distinguish between Jesus, the resurrected and resurrecting Christ, (for those who follow him); and Christianity itself, with its own shadowy history, particularly regarding women, children, indigenous people and slavery. Next, I address the wisdom of women’s bodies, and the necessity for women to have not only choice, but ownership over how their bodies are treated and by whom.

As a wellness educator, I’ve privately counseled many women whose presenting symptoms of depression, anxiety and diagnosed physical disorder, had deep roots in being trapped in sexually abusive situations. The KNOWN number of sexually abused female children by family members, school yard bullies, clergy, and others, is sickening. Men are finally coming out, too. Since traditional Christianity placed men as the ‘head of the household’ and women their grateful "obedient helpmates," the number of women trapped in abusive marriages is far less well known. Suffice it to say, if mama’ ain’t happy, ain’t nobody gonna be happy – including that fertilized egg that gets attached to the wall of her uterus – whether she wanted it or not!

From the moment of conception, a woman’s emotions are simultaneously transmitted to the fetus. Studies show when a woman is exposed to harsh arguments, loud noises, chronic stress, fear, anxiety and unsafe environments, the child she carries is imprinted with those emotions. Consequently, a healthy prenatal, postnatal, and early childhood environment is crucial to raising a healthy child.

During 10 years as an E.R. nurse, I remember Roe vs. Wade being passed. I didn’t know how I felt about abortion, until one morning, when an 8th grade child arrived with her mom, sent from school with an upset stomach. Stick-thin, with no adolescent breast development, we did the usual exam. The doc, routinely palpating her little belly, queried, “Could you be pregnant?” The mother furiously retorted, “This child has not even begun her menses!”

The doc quietly ordered routine lab, including urinalysis. Back at the desk, he added, “Get a rabbit test on that urine, Sal.”

When it came back positive, we both entered the room. The doc relayed the news, then ducked out, leaving me with a wailing child and discombobulated mother. To my mind, this was the greatest emergency in that entire hospital! Thankfully the E.R. was otherwise quiet. I stayed there, providing a human bridge, while we decided what to do. Call the child’s father? Yes. Call the Hospital Chaplain? Yes.

I learned a great deal that day, including what I’d do if that were my little girl. That pregnancy would be medically terminated, A.S.A.P. and she’d be back in school. And yes, little girls can ovulate before they begin menstruating.

To you, so quick to judge good and evil, I say leave that to God and remember: EVIL is LIVE spelled backwards. We can’t go backwards and live well.

Sallee Wade is a wellness educator and author of The Twelve Disciples of a Wild Woman.