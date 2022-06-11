ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Why does Palm Beach County always have the highest gas prices in Florida?

By Susan Salisbury
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago
The national average price of gas in the U.S. surpassed $5 per gallon this week for the first time ever, according to GasBuddy.

Prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. inventories have continued falling since the start of March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased demand entering the summer, GasBuddy reports. Also, the Russian war in Ukraine has had an affect, according to Gas Buddy.

As Florida prices also continue to surge, Palm Beach County has the highest prices in the state.

Why is that?

Experts at AAA Auto Club South and Gas Buddy say there are numerous reasons for the dubious distinction.

“The biggest difference-maker in Palm Beach County prices is based on the cost of living and operating a business. If it costs more to keep the lights on, then you are likely to find higher costs for consumers as well,” Tampa-based AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.

What other factors are to blame?

Competition, or a lack of competition

Stations near low-price leaders such as Costco and Sam’s Club are likely to offer lower prices, too. Conversely, if there is no large gasoline retailer in an area, prices tend to be higher.

Price zones

A pricing practice known as zoning takes into account the number of competing stations, number of vehicles, average traffic flow, population density, income level and more. Set by the gasoline suppliers, price zones can result in varying prices for the same brand at stations a few miles apart.

Motor fuel tax rates

At 39.4 cents per gallon in state and local taxes, plus 18.4 cents in federal taxes, that brings taxes to 57.7 cents per gallon in Palm Beach County. But 30 other Florida counties have the same gasoline taxes, the highest allowed in Florida.

Distribution cost

These vary depending on how far trucks have to travel from a terminal to gas stations. Palm Beach County has no gasoline terminal. Port Everglades in Broward County is South Florida’s primary storage and distribution center for refined petroleum products, and all of Palm Beach County’s gasoline comes from there.

Property taxes, insurance and leasing costs

These tend to be higher near airports and interstate on- and off-ramps and in higher-income municipalities such as Boca Raton and Jupiter.

The market

Station owners charge what the market will bear. In an affluent county, that ends up with prices being higher. Higher-income communities also tend to have fewer gas stations, resulting in less competition. What does it boil down to? They charge more because they can.

Garry Euler
4d ago

Maybe it’s because all the richie’s live there!!!! 30 k a year to play golf an 5 dollar a gas seems about right!!!

