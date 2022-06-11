ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Meet the LSWA Class 3A All-State baseball, softball teams

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 4 days ago

A combination of youth and experience can go a long way in most sports – a point the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A All-State baseball and softball teams prove in a big way.

Freshman Marshall Louque and veteran coach Ryan Jensen swept the top honors in baseball after leading Lutcher to its first LHSAA baseball title in nearly a decade.

Returning all-state player Kamryn Broussard of Iowa and second-year head coach Justin Kees of champion Buckeye lead the softball squad. Both teams were selected by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.

Louque, part of the Louisiana squad that won the Little League World Series in 2019, was voted the Outstanding Player after compiling a 7-2 record and a 0.27 earned run average as the Bulldogs’ top starting pitcher. He also hit .475 with 19 doubles, four triples, six home runs and a 52 RBIs.

LSWA CLASS 2A: Check out the LSWA Class 2A baseball, softball teams

LSWA CLASS 1A: Check out the LSWA Class 1A baseball, softball teams

LSWA CLASS B: Check out the LSWA Class B baseball, softball teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ts961_0g7gQZVY00

Broussard, a junior outfielder, led Iowa to a second consecutive runner-up finish in 3A. She batted .470 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs, 56 RBIs and 53 runs scored. Broussard also had a .966 fielding percentage.

Both Lutcher and Buckeye won their first titles LHSAA in nine seasons. Jensen garnered Coach of the Year honors in baseball after leading Lutcher to a 33-9 record. Buckeye’s Kees was voted softball Coach of the Year after his title team finished with a 28-8 record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lbxbe_0g7gQZVY00

LSWA CLASS 3A ALL-STATE

BASEBALL

Pitcher: Marshall Louque, Lutcher, Fr., 7-2

Pitcher: Camden Sunstrom, University, So., 9-1

Pitcher: Hayden Robinson, Berwick, Jr., 10-1

Pitcher: Tyler Weimer, E.D. White, Jr., 6-3

Catcher: Jake LaRocca, St. Louis, Jr., .407

Infielder: Joe Cochran, West Feliciana, Sr., .392

IF Luke Zerangue, Berwick, Sr., .352

IF Tyler Lejeune, Iota, Sr., .392

IF Nick Duplechain, Iota, Sr., 505

Outfielder: Caleb Stelly, Parkview Baptist, Sr., .459

Outfielder: Brock Louque, Lutcher, So., .364

Outfielder: Cru Bella, Berwick, Jr., .370

Utility: Brady Parker, Grant, Sr., 6-0

Utility: Noah Detillier, Lutcher, Sr., .342

Utility: Clay Menard, Berwick, Sr., .357

Utility: Sterling Sims, Sterlington, So., 10-3

Utility: Cole Thompson, Sterlington, Sr., .322

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Marshall Louque, Lutcher

COACH OF THE YEAR: Ryan Jensen, Lutcher

Honorable mention

Koltin Lebleu, Iowa; Luke Courville, St. Louis; Nathen Paul, Jena; Layden Sepulvado, South Beauregard; Dawson Richard, Berwick; Julian Pomar, De La Salle; Beau Armstrong, Hannan; Paxton Willis, Jena; Collin McKenzie, North Webster; Mason Johnston Berwick; Wils Melton, University; Cohen Veron, Lutcher; Andrew Mouton, Iota; Jace Dawson, Westlake; Ethan Lee, E.D. White; Brendan Gaubert, E.D. White; Zerrick Jones, Jena; Carter Poche, Lutcher.

SOFTBALL

Pitcher: Arlee Darbonne, Iowa, Sr., 26-2

Pitcher: Maddie Taylor, Sterlington, So., 17-8

Pitcher: McKenna Howell, Grant, Jr., 19-6

Pitcher: Allie Bland, Lutcher, Sr., 26-4

Catcher: Katie Salling, Parkview Baptist, Sr., .537

Infielder: Ana Alexander, Iowa, Jr., .427

Infielder: Morgan Eaves, South Beauregard, Sr., .490

Infielder: Alexis Smith, Buckeye, Sr., .423

Infielder: Britt Bourgoyne, Brusly, Sr., .562

Outfielder: Kamryn Broussard, Iowa, Jr., .470

Outfielder: Malayna Daigle, Iota, Sr., .477

Outfielder: Hailey Peterson, Haynes, So., .475

Utility: Olivia Henry, Buckeye, So., 18-7

Utility: Chakirrious Parker, St. James, .443

Utility: Cheyenne Jenkins, Hannan, So., .467

Utility: Maria Detillier, Lutcher, Sr., .568

Utility: Emelie Price, South Beauregard, Sr., .471

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Kamryn Broussard, Iowa

COACH OF THE YEAR: Justin Kees, Buckeyee

Honorable mention

Emma Huber, South Beauregard; Macy Daily, Church Point; Jadyn Dauzart, Buckeye; Sidney St. Pe’, Buckeye; Paige Carreno, Grant; Candace Hudnall, Jena; Amelia Bouvier, Laila Clark, Brusly; Briley LeBeouf, Kaplan; Delaney Walker, Haynes; Tristyn Baugh, Hannan; Kamryn Howard, Iowa; Kennedy Marceaux, Kaplan; Kylie Welch, Iota; Emma Brown, Sterlington; Gracie Pettway, Grant; Tori Shirley, Jena; Aubrie Claverie, Haynes; Kristen Wegener, Hannan; Parris Harry, St. James; Sina Ballew, Buckeye; Laila Clark, Brusly; Lauryn Packard, Kaplan; Haylee Dangerfield, Jena; Amelia Mares, Hannan; Paris Harry, St. James; Camryn Becnel, E.D. White; Bella Breaud, E.D. White.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Meet the LSWA Class 3A All-State baseball, softball teams

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

LSU President floats ideas of merging campuses in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Some very big ideas were floated Tuesday concerning LSU-S and the LSU Health Science Center by LSU President William Tate. Tate said these are not proposals, but ideas. The main one being what's called the "co-location" of LSU-S and the LSU Health Science Center. LSU-S would basically be connected to the Health Science Center by moving across the street on Kings Highway. He even brought artist renderings of the potential changes.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport, LA
Sports
State
Iowa State
City
Brusly, LA
City
Buckeye, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Westlake, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Iowa, LA
City
Sterlington, LA
City
Berwick, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
KTBS

Miss Louisiana 2022 competition kicks off in Monroe

Monroe, LA- 29 women are competing for the coveted title of Miss Louisiana. The six-day event began with introductions but soon it will heat up into a fierce competition. The preliminary competition will be held Thursday and Friday, the finals broadcast live at 8pm on KPXJ. The Miss Louisiana Organization...
MONROE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Dave & Buster’s Building a Second Location in Louisiana

The popular national restaurant/arcade chain Dave & Buster's recently filed for a permit to build a new location in Louisiana. Dave & Buster's filed a permit to build a 22,213 square-foot facilty at 201 Spring Farm Road in Lafayette. Dave & Buster's has pretty tight restrictions on the markets they...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maddie Taylor
Magic 1470AM

Five Fun Louisiana Restaurant Food Challenges To Attempt

If you have a killer appetite or know someone with a black hole for a stomach, taking on these Louisiana food challenges could be fun. Louisiana has a great food culture, and I found a few food challenges that are just a short drive away. One of my favorite YouTubers is Randy Santel. He's a professional eater, which means he makes a living traveling the country and world eating. He's done quite a few challenges in Louisiana, and some of my favorites are below.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Bossier, DeSoto parishes considered ‘high risk’ for COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since June 10, Louisiana has reported 2,303 new cases of COVID-19, with 394 of them being reinfections; 304 people have been hospitalized. Bossier and DeSoto Parishes are now considered high risk, with most neighboring parishes considered medium risk. The Louisiana Department of Health says most cases are tied to community spread.
SHREVEPORT, LA
nationalblackguide.com

Minority-Owned Black-Led Firm Awarded $102.5M Levee & Drainage Canal Relocation Project in Louisiana

US Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, has awarded Greenup Cajun JV, LLC a $102.5 million dollar construction contract to build hurricane protection structures and move levees and drainage canals in Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish. The company is minority-owned with a number of African American men and women in leadership roles. In addition, 64% of their non-seasonal employees identify as Black or African American.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

10 Years Ago: The Queensborough Alligator

Even in Louisiana, you don't see an alligator every day. Maybe if you live in a bayou somewhere and take a pirogue to work, but for most people it's not normal. Especially in Shreveport. But 10 years ago, the residents in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood had quite an evening when a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Lhsaa#Bulldogs
KTAL

Gunshots ring out in West Shreveport early Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning, police responded to a shots fired call at a Shreveport apartment complex in the Westwood neighborhood that wounded two and left damage in the parking lot. Around midnight officers responded to the scene at the Westwood Village Apartments on Rasberry Ln. Officers...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Top 5 Texas Towns With the Weirdest Names

Kermit and Notrees are not listed in the top 5 Texas towns with the weirdest names, but they are included as honorable mentions. The list was compiled by Culture Trip and even having lived in Texas all my life, I have not heard of a few towns on the list.
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Murder Victim Named by Caddo Coroner

A man shot and killed in the Cedar Grove neighborhood in Shreveport late Monday, June 13, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Nicholas J. Jackson, 25, was shot at his residence in the 500 block of Browning Street during a domestic argument. He was transported to the emergency room at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died from his injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KSLA

Pipeline wildfire explodes to 20k acres; Northeast La. man burning toilet paper goes to court

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An Arizona wildfire suspected to have been started by a Northeast Louisiana man has grown considerably in size in the past 24 hours. The Pipeline Fire is now 20,000 acres in size, according to incident data published online. The fire was first spotted Sunday, just six miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona. A day ago, the fire was reported to be around 5,000 acres in size. Wind has been a problem, as noted on the incident page online, “Critical fire, warm and windy conditions, which are pushing the wildfire toward the east and Schultz Pass.”
MONROE, LA
107-3 KISS-FM

Juneteenth Celebrations All Across East Texas This Weekend

WE WILL CONTINUE TO ADD MORE DETAILS AS THEY COME IN. IF YOUR COMMUNITY IS MISSING, PLEASE CLICK HERE AND SEND US DETAILS. This weekend, East Texans in just about every city in our listening area will be getting together to celebrate OUR national holiday Juneteenth. From parades and parties to cookouts and concerts, this weekend is very important to African Americans. Here's the thing folks, YOU'RE INVITED TO CELEBRATE WITH US, no matter your "race" or nationality. I personally invite you and challenge you to step out of your comfort zone and get to learn about our culture on this incredible weekend where we celebrate freedom!
KTAL

Late-night shootout breaks out near Cross Lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gunfire erupted late Monday night on the street in the South Lakeshore neighborhood. Officers are investigating the scene where a black vehicle was damaged by gunfire on S. Lakeshore Dr. near Grace Baptist Church just before 10:00 p.m. Bullet casings are covering the ground between Willow Point Dr. to the area near the church.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Natchitoches Times

‘A Simply Golden Celebration’ marks historic anniversary

Delta Sigma Theta Chapter Iota Mu is first Black sorority on Northwestern campus. A Simply Golden Celebration was May 21-22 marking the 50th anniversary of the Iota Mu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority at Northwestern State in 1972, the first Greek Black sorority chartered on the predominately white campus. Chapter members and alumnae traveled from across the nation for the grand celebration representing five decades (1972-2022) of sisterhood, scholarship, service and social action.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy