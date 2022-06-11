ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mediapolis, IA

Jaxon Brooks sparks Mediapolis past West Burlington in Superconference baseball

By Joe Geren, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjp2J_0g7gQYcp00

Mediapolis High School took the lead in the sixth inning and held on for a 9-7 win over West Burlington in a SEI Superconference crossover baseball game at West Burlington Friday night.

Jaxon Brooks went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI to lead Mediapolis. Kyler Crow doubled and singled and Aidan Danz doubled. Brooks pitched the last two innings and picked up the win. He gave up two runs, one earned, on one hit and two walks. He struck out three Falcons.

West Burlington's Jace Figuereo led the hit parade with a double and three singles in five trips to the plate. He scored twice and drove in a run. Kaleb Allen, Brock Thuleen and Gabe Zurita each had two hits for the Falcons. Thuleen and Hayden Vandenberg hit home runs.

Ryne Rogers pitched the last four outs and took the loss.

CENTRAL LEE 17, PEKIN 11: Central Lee banged out 13 hits and coasted to a victory in a Superconference crossover game at Donnellson.

Alex Sandoval and James Hemingsen had three hits each for the Hawks. Tom Eschman, John Snider and Bo Herdrich each had two hits. Snider hit a home run. Sandoval tripled and doubled and Hemingsen tripled. Sandoval had five RBIs, Snider had four and Hemingsen drove three runs home.

Snider was the winning pitcher, pitching the last four innings.

NO. 4 NEW LONDON 8, HILLCREST 1: The fourth-ranked (Class 1A) Tigers scored all they needed in the first inning with a two-run outburst in a crossover game at New London.

Dereck Santiago and Carter Allen each had two hits for New London. Santiago doubled, scored twice and had four RBIs. Kooper Schulte also doubled for the Tigers and he scored twice.

Brenden Richey was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run on two hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six. Schulte the last 1 2/3 innings, allowing no runs, no hits and no walks while fanning four.

W-MU/COLUMBUS 4, DANVILLE 3: Winfield-Mount Union/Columbus had just four hits but it was enough for a crossover win at Danville.

Grant Watson, Nick Crow, Andrew Brown and Cole Milks each singled for W-MU/Columbus. Crow was the winning pitcher.

Danville had nine hits. Jaden Bauer led all hitters with three singles in three trips. Spencer Nelson and Aydan Doyle both went 2-for-3 for the Bears.

PREP SOFTBALL

NO. 4 WB-ND 6, MEDIAPOLIS 1: Fourth-ranked (Class 3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame banged out 10 hits and defeated Mediapolis in a Superconference crossover game at the FunCity Turf.

Lauren Krieger, Isabella Blaufuss and Riley Richards had two hits each to lead WB-ND. Krieger had two doubles. Reagan Engberg and Anna Engberg both doubled and Richards had a triple. Summers was the winning pitcher. She gave up one earned run on four hits and no walks in seven innings. She fanned 12 Bullettes.

Payton Anderson had two singles in three at bats to lead Mediapolis. Jayde Eberhardt and Jenna Parrott each hit a single. Hallie Mohr was the losing pitcher.

HOLY TRINITY 10, COLUMBUS 6: Anna Sobczak went 4-for-4 and scored three runs to lead the Crusaders past Columbus at West Point.

Holy Trinity's Mary Hellige went 3-for-3 and Kayla Box, Jenna DiPrima and Rachel Menke each had two hits. Box had three RBIs and Hellige, Brooke Mueller and DiPrima had two RBIs each. Hellige was the winning pitcher.

Lily Coil led Columbus with two doubles in four trips and Jocelyn Fulton doubled and singled. Libby White was the losing pitcher.

NO. 8 FAIRFIELD 8, NEW LONDON 0: The eighth-ranked (Class 4A) Trojans blanked New London in the Fairfield tournament.

New London's Ashlyn McSorley had two singles in three at bats. Elly Manning and Chevy Mills both singled.

CHARITON 6, CENTRAL LEE 3: Chariton knocked off the Lady Hawks in the Fairfield tournament.

Meghan Hopp had a double, two singles and an RBI in four plate appearances to lead Central Lee. Alix Congdon went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Shanna Buford doubled and drove a run home.

MID-PRAIRIE 11, MOUNT PLEASANT 1: Mid-Prairie coasted past the Panthers in a non-conference game at Wellman.

Jersey Beachy doubled and singled in two trips for Mount Pleasant. Saige Burchett doubled and Jayden Housh singled and drove in the Panther run.

CARDINAL 3, WAPELLO 2: The Comets scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning and walked off with a Superconference crossover win at Eldon.

Quinn Veach had two singles and an RBI in three at bats for Wapello. Ada Boysem doubled and Morgan Richenberger had a single and an RBI.

Brinlee Ostrander led Cardinal with a 2-for-4 outing.

