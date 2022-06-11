ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Jeanette Gibson outdoors column: Keep it clean

By Star Courier
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 4 days ago

Now with the summer vacation season fully upon us, many folks are making plans to get out into the Great Outdoors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBH5O_0g7gQXk600

Here in Illinois we have many opportunities at our fingertips for some outdoor adventure.

All of us imagine walking through pristine “wilderness” areas to a favorite hiking or biking trail, or fishing spot –only to find the debris of those who have been there before awaiting us.

While the great many of us who enjoy the outdoors do not leave behind trash when we vacate an area, there are always a careless few who do just that.

Many outdoor enthusiasts keep an empty bag with them to remove debris from trails and fishing areas when they find it – which is quite helpful.

Now there’s a new trend, which may prove to be even more impactful than merely picking up someone else’s litter – the public shaming of such individuals getting caught in the act of littering.

You may have viewed one of these incidents on social media where a person is sweeping up along the sidewalk and a car parked at the curb begins tossing trash out the window right in front of the person working.

A few quick sweeps and the person sweeping redeposits the trash right into the open car window of the person who littered.

This trend is catching on in rural areas just as it has in cities. Rather than just quietly picking up someone’s litter and disposing of it properly, the litter is carefully gathered and redeposited with the person who did the littering.

This is occurring more lately as folks are eager to get out fishing at one of the local lakes. This writer watched as one fisherman got his line tangled up in an overhead branch and had to cut a great tangled length of it from his fishing rod.

Immediately after severing the line, he began to walk away and a voice from down the waterway hollered “HEY - you’re going to cut that line up, right?!”

The fisherman immediately looked around and saw several folks watching him. He walked back, pulled the snarled line from the tree branch, cut it up and carried it to the nearby garbage can. His reward was a round of applause and cheers from onlookers.

Try as we might to believe that we don’t care what others think of us, we humans are social creatures. And as such, the urge to fit in with others is part of us.

The newest trend of outdoor social responsibility has caught on with the younger crowd - and met up with the “Give a hoot-don’t pollute” older crowd. The combination of these two groups is trailblazing a path to higher expectations of personal responsibility when it comes to litter and pollution.

Gone are the days of “don’t say anything” and merely watching while some thoughtless person litters. Obviously, that didn’t work out very well.

Perhaps this New Age of “in your face with your shame” will produce better results.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Outdoors#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Car Window#Outdoor Adventure
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Star-Courier

Star-Courier

530
Followers
599
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kewanee, IL from Kewanee Star Courier.

 http://starcourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy