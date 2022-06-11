Jeanette Gibson outdoors column: Keep it clean

Now with the summer vacation season fully upon us, many folks are making plans to get out into the Great Outdoors.

Here in Illinois we have many opportunities at our fingertips for some outdoor adventure.

All of us imagine walking through pristine “wilderness” areas to a favorite hiking or biking trail, or fishing spot –only to find the debris of those who have been there before awaiting us.

While the great many of us who enjoy the outdoors do not leave behind trash when we vacate an area, there are always a careless few who do just that.

Many outdoor enthusiasts keep an empty bag with them to remove debris from trails and fishing areas when they find it – which is quite helpful.

Now there’s a new trend, which may prove to be even more impactful than merely picking up someone else’s litter – the public shaming of such individuals getting caught in the act of littering.

You may have viewed one of these incidents on social media where a person is sweeping up along the sidewalk and a car parked at the curb begins tossing trash out the window right in front of the person working.

A few quick sweeps and the person sweeping redeposits the trash right into the open car window of the person who littered.

This trend is catching on in rural areas just as it has in cities. Rather than just quietly picking up someone’s litter and disposing of it properly, the litter is carefully gathered and redeposited with the person who did the littering.

This is occurring more lately as folks are eager to get out fishing at one of the local lakes. This writer watched as one fisherman got his line tangled up in an overhead branch and had to cut a great tangled length of it from his fishing rod.

Immediately after severing the line, he began to walk away and a voice from down the waterway hollered “HEY - you’re going to cut that line up, right?!”

The fisherman immediately looked around and saw several folks watching him. He walked back, pulled the snarled line from the tree branch, cut it up and carried it to the nearby garbage can. His reward was a round of applause and cheers from onlookers.

Try as we might to believe that we don’t care what others think of us, we humans are social creatures. And as such, the urge to fit in with others is part of us.

The newest trend of outdoor social responsibility has caught on with the younger crowd - and met up with the “Give a hoot-don’t pollute” older crowd. The combination of these two groups is trailblazing a path to higher expectations of personal responsibility when it comes to litter and pollution.

Gone are the days of “don’t say anything” and merely watching while some thoughtless person litters. Obviously, that didn’t work out very well.

Perhaps this New Age of “in your face with your shame” will produce better results.